Tristan Thompson Looks JUST Like My Son, Alleged Baby Mama Claims

Kimberly Alexander says she has proof that Tristan Thompson is the father of her young son.

This proof, however, is in the eye of the beholder.

Literally.

As you may have read about previously, Alexander had sex back in the day with the aforementioned baketball player and serial cheater. This is not up for debate.

But there is one major supposed result of this sexual encounter that is up for debate:

Alexander claims Thompson is the biological dad of her toddler.

She's gone around saying this so often, in fact, that Thompson just filed a lawsuit against his former lover.

He did so after previously having his attorney fire off a cease-and-desist letter that said Tristan had actually taken a paternity test to answer Alexander's allegation... and it came out negative.

"After it was indisputably established by a paternity test performed by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not your child's father, we thought that would be the end of this," the letter reads, continuing as follows:

"Instead, you have continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients."

Thompson, of course, is inarguably the father of Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True.

And while Tristan and Khloe are on great terms these days, the same cannot be said for Tristan and this Alexander woman.

"It is obvious that the reason you are spreading these lies about my clients is because you want your 15 minutes of fame," read another section of this letter.

"My clients will not tolerate your despicable conduct."

We don't know exactly where Thompson's lawsuit stands, but it argues that Alexander has only gone public with this charge now -- five years after the birth of her son -- is because she's desperate for money.

Alexander's counter to this claim?

I have evidence that my son belongs to Tristan Thompson!

On Friday, the mother of one shared a side-by-side photo of her son and the alleged baby daddy to prove how much they look alike, according to The Shade Room.

"There, y'all go now, leave me alone! I'm not crazy," she wrote as a caption to the following picture.

What does everyone out there think?

Does this five-year old really resemble Tristan Thompson?

On Monday, meanwhile, Marty Singer, Tristan's lawyer, filed a complaint for libel and demanded a jury trial against Kimberly.

In the court documents, the attorney alleged that the defendant is a "wannabe social media influencer and pornographic model/performer who is so desperate to achieve her fifteen minutes of fame that she fabricated a false claim [of paternity].

Singer further explained in the court papers:

"Alexander has persisted in publicly proclaiming that Thompson is her child's father and she has maliciously accused Thompson of being a deadbeat dad, 'neglecting' and failing to take financial responsibility for the child since birth."

Say what you want about Tristan as a boyfriend (really, go right ahead...), but he has actually proven to be pretty darn responsible when it comes to caring for True.

The guy may get an erection any time he sees a person with boobs, but he also seems to get the idea that fatherhood is something to take seriously.