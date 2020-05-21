Tori Roloff Celebrates Daughter's Milestone, Shares Adorable Update

Tori Roloff is asking Little People, Big World fans to live in both the past and the present these days.

When it comes to her daughter, that is.

The past couple episodes of this TLC reality show have focused on the arrival of Tori and Zach's daughter, Lilah, who was born back in November.

Just this past Tuesday, for example, viewers witnessed Lilah meetiing her grandparents and big brother for the first time.

These installments were filmed months ago, of course; or, to be exact, they were filmed almost six months ago exactly.

Because Lilah just celebrated her first half-birthday!

"1/2 way to a year already?! The last 6 months have flown by," wrote Tori on Instagram yesterday, along with the photos above and below.

"I feel like we’re finally hitting our stride with this girl and we get more smiles than tears (most days)," she added.

From there, as the reality star has done in the past, Tori provided followers with an extensive update about her precious second-born.

"Lilah is rolling and scooting everywhere!! I left her in her room the other day for two seconds and found her under stool inspecting grandpas handy work," Amy wrote as the first line of her status update, continuing as follows:

"Lilah started solids this week and hates them. So that’s fun haha."

Millions of parents around the world know what Roloff is referencing here... and let's just say it involves both a lot of spit-up and a lot of messiness in one's diaper.

Lilah also "loves to grab everything," according to her popular mom, who added:

"Girlsie loves bath time and being in the car!"

Lilah arrived via C-section late last year and, like her paternal grandparents; father; and brother, she has achondroplasia.

Thus far, it sounds like Lilah is thankfully happy and healthy, but there are certain health dangers associated with this condition that Zach and Tori must still be on the lookoout for.

Tori went on to tell folks that Lilah loves being sung to and "home girl is obsessed with her brother still."

This is very nice to hear because the season finale of Little People, Big World featured some concern on Tori's part that Jackson was hesitant to even go near his sister.

"Also yes. The tongue is always out," Tori wrote to close out her update on Lilah.

HA! We love it!

Concluded Tori;

"We love you Lilah girl and love watching you grow every day!!"

And we love how Tori keeps us so well apprised of how her kids are doing.

It's just another way for her to be relatable and just another reason why she's one of our favorite small screen personalities.