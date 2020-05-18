Thomas Ravenel: Patricia Altschul is a Gold Digging Fame Whore!

Thomas Ravenel is an accused rapist who has pleaded guilty to assault and battery.

We just wanted to go ahead and say this up front.

Now, perhaps, readers can judge Ravenel's latest Twitter rant by the source himself and question whether he's someone they wish to believe... or respect in any way, shape or form whatsoever.

First, some quick background:

Ahead of a new season of Southern Charm, a trio of the show's stars have reportedly quit or been let go.

First, Cameran Eubanks announced she was walking away -- amid rumors that her husband has been having an affair and she didn't want the relationhship exposed on air.

Then, sources confirmed to People Magazine that Naomie Olindo and Chelsea Meissner are also on their way out.

Neither cast member has said anything specific about this report just yet, however.

Ravenel, for his part, quit Southern Charm in August 2018 after the aforementioned sexual assault charges were leveled, whining about victimhood and blaming the program's producers for how he was portrayed.

The guy sucks.

But this mostly brings us to the latest Southern Charm controversey and what Ravenel Tweeted over the weekend.

Following the departure of Eubanks, Ravenel took to Twitter and went all scorched earth in his former co-stars... one in particular.

“I don’t know if Cameron Wimberly’s husband cheated or not, but would any [one] blame him considering her hero in life whom she’d kill to emulate was that lying gold digging fame whore Patricia Altschul,” he wrote.

Ravenel has often bashed Altschul over the years.

He's even blamed her for his own demise.

When one user replied, “That’s a really terrible thing to tweet. You’re better than this,” Ravenel replied:

“The truth is never terrible. Cameran and Patricia are terrible. Anyone who falls for Bravo editing BS has a very small brain.”

(Editor's Note: As mentioned above, Ravenel is accused rapist and admitted assaulter who has blamed Bravo editing himself for how he's come across on screen.)

Later, another fan tweeted:

”Is the speculation that Cameron’s husband cheated on her … She is a cute little s–t, but if she is framing her life in the pomposity we see daily in Patricia’s public face, that can turn many level headed men off …

"But Thomas how hard is the commercial market hit in your area?"

The ex-South Carolina treasurer responded:

“I’m doing perfectly fine now that liars and losers/trash that are connected to Southern Charm are unconnected to me now.

"Funny thing is that their appearance on this show is the proudest achievement of their resume."

Eubanks announced that she would not return for season 7 of Southern Charm via Instagram on May 12.

She then addressed speculation over her husband's infidelity as follows:

"You must protect what is sacred to you. Some things aren’t worth a big paycheck.

"What upsets me the most is that my husband, who is the most sincere and faithful human I know is being falsely dragged into this. It disgusts me."

As for Patricia Altschul?

She told a fan via social media earlier this week that she and her son, Whitney Sudler-Smith, who serves as an executive producer, and her butler, Michael Kelcourse, will all return to the show.

“Michael, Whitney and I will still be around … holding down the fort,” the 79-year old socialite wrote.

Ravenel, as cited perviously, left the show in 2018 amid an investigation into sexual assault claims filed against him by “Nanny Dawn."

She formerly worked caretaker to his daughter Kensie, 6, and son Saint, 4, whom he shares with ex Kathryn Dennis.

Ravenel and the nanny eventually reached a $125,000 settlement, with Ravenel agreeing to pay $45,000 in her personal legal fees and an additional $80,000 to a local nonprofit aiding adult survivors of sexual assault.