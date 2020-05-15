The Bachelorette: Officially Re-Casting! Who Wants to Marry Clare Crawley?

As we've known for some time now, Clare Crawley will have her pick of men as The Bachelorette...

... whenever a new season of The Bachelorette actually airs on ABC.

Now, however, we can confirm that Clare Crawley will have her pick of many new men as The Bachelorette...

... because the network is starting much of the casting process all over again.

Crawley, as Bachelor Nation residents likely know by now, has been a polarizing selection to lead the next edition of this franchise, largely because she's 39 years old.

We don't see this as an especially big deal, but even staunch defenders of the reality star have taken issue with ABC for a related reason:

A great many of the suitors initially picked for Clare's season were in their early 30s or even their 20s.

We're talking age differences of five or even 10 years, hence the push by many social media users for producers to use this extended delay in production to find some new gentlemen callers.

And that appears to be exactly what is now happening.

Just consider this Facebook post:

Like every other program out there, The Bachelorette is not filming at the moment due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

It was actually scheduled to debut next week, but now a return date is very much unknown, as is precisely how The Bachelorette will handle shooting amid a pandemic.

Because, let's face it, nothing will be normal in society for a very long time.

And getting dozens and dozens of crew members and on-air individuals in one place, as typical seasons of The Bachelorette require, is a very dangerous idea.

While Chris Harrison and company decide whether the show will abandon all trips to exotic locales or whether it will limit the number of people permitted in the mansion everyday or what, it is nice to know they've taken the above suitor complaint seriously.

There's plenty of time for executives to now seek out men a lot closer to Clare's age.

We're curious to see who they come up with.

And then curious to see if Crawley throws shade at them, too.

"Right now it is still up in the air as far as timing goes," Harrison recently said of filming, citing the Coronavirus of course and adding:

"Who knows what is going on... maybe we leave [California[. Maybe we have to go to a state that has their stuff together and we can shoot...

"Right now, we are just waiting and seeing where we can do this safely."

And, in the meantime, also seeing about guys out there who are more likely to be suitable matches for Crawley.

We just hope we get a chance to see them in flirtatious action.