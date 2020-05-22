Teresa Giudice Wishes Husband Happy Birthday, Leaves Fans Flummoxed

As previously reported, Joe Giudice now works as a vibrator salesman.

Really. We're not kidding.

The reality star's estranged wife, however, has now given observes a reason to believe that she may soon ask Joe to once again serve as her personal vibrator.

By which we mean the following:

Could these former spouses actually get back together?!?

Most fans previously believed this to be an impossiiblity, considering the Bravo personalities haven't even lived in the same country for a year -- with Joe off in Italy as a result of his deportation.

Even prior to Joe's forced move, he had spent several months in prison... which followed Teresa having spent several months in prison herself.

There's been talk of infidelity, there's been an admission by Teresa that she doesn't trust Joe and there's been no waivering from the Real Housewife's constant insistence that she's done with this marriage.

So... why would anyone think differently now?

Because Teresa just wishes Joe a happy birthday.

And, well, that's the only reason.

“Happy birthday,” the 47-year-old mother of four wrote to her former flame, along with several celebration-themed emojis, on Friday, May 22.

“Hope you have the best birthday ever," she added.

Does this mean Teresa has reversed course and is now prepared to welcome Joe back into her life? Perhaps even her bed?

No. That would be quite the leap to make based on a simple birthday message.

However, Joe and Teresa are parents to four daughters: Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11.

Teresa has scarcely said a kind word about Joe since late last year, when numerous sources confirmed the couple's separation.

As a result, those who want to see these two work things out and plan a bright future together are now placing a lot of hope in Teresa's birthday message.

They see it as the possible thawing of what has been a very icy relationship for a very long time now.

It's also worth noting that divorce papers have not actually been filed yet, although insiders say this paperwork could be submitted any day now.

It's also worth noting that Joe's daughters remain squarely on his side, which may have a lot of sway with their mother.

Take what Milania Giudice wrote oon Instagram to help celebrate her father today, for instance:

“Dad, words can’t describe our bond near or apart.

"I would do anything for you to come home with us and celebrate your birthday together. Even when you’re far, you are still the best dad in the whole world.

"You constantly call and text us, make sure we’re OK and try your hardest to help us from afar.”

And yet: Reconciliation feels like a long shot.

Joe has officially been kicked out of the United States forever.

“Today, According to U.S immigration I was told I will never step foot in America again,” Joe said in a statement to this very website on April 29.

“My appeal was denied. The dreadful words no one wants to hear, especially now. I always feel I belong in the United States with my family, not in Italy.”