Taylor Swift to Donald Trump: America Will Vote You Out, Racist MFer!

Hey, Donald Trump, look what you made Taylor Swift do...

The singer -- long criticized for her supposed political apathy -- jumped on Friday into the most controversial topic of the week, trashing President Donald Trump for his response to the civil unrest in Minnesota.

Over the past couple days, thousands of people have been protesting in the aforementioned state in response to the death of local citizen George Floyd, who was killed this month when a police officer held his knee to Floyd's neck, suffocating him to death.

Trump responded to the protests on Twitter last night, writing;

"These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way.

"Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

Twitter actually censored this message by taking it off the President's main feed because it broke the company's rules "about glorifying violence."

Swift saw it, though, as millions of other Americans have done.

And this is what she just Tweeted:

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?

‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump.

Swift has more than 86 million followers and she previously said she intends to “do everything I can" to see Trump is not reelected.

The artist garnered a lot of of backlash in 2016 when she didn't show support for either Trump or Hillary Clinton during the election, instead simply urging her fans to vote.

Three years later, she explained herself to Vogue as follows:

"Unfortunately in the 2016 election you had a political opponent who was weaponizing the idea of the celebrity endorsement.

"He was going around saying, 'I'm a man of the people. I'm for you. I care about you.' I just knew. I knew I wasn't going to help."

Moreover?

"The summer before that election, all people were saying was: 'She's calculated. She's manipulative. She's not what she seems. She's a snake. She's a liar,'" Swift continued to this magazine.

These are the same exact insults people were hurling at Hillary.

"Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability? 'Look, snakes of a feather flock together. Look, the two lying women. The two nasty women.'

"Literally millions of people were telling me to disappear. So I disappeared. In many senses."

In October 2018, Swift also expressed support for two Democratic politicians in her native state of Tennessee: Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives.

This prompted Trump to take some swipes at Taylor.

“Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now," the President told reporters.

"[Senator] Marsha Blackburn is doing a very good job in Tennessee... She’s a tremendous woman. I’m sure Taylor Swift doesn’t know anything about her."

Trump has not yet responded to Swift's latest critique.

We'd say he probably won't do so because he has more important things to focus on these days, between the coronavirus and these protests... but who are we kiddiing?

This is the exact sort of thing Donald Trump focuses on.