Tamra Judge & Vicki Gunvalson: Shannon Beador Ghosted Us! That B Ended the Friendship!

Shortly after Tamra Judge expressed dismay at Shannon Beador breaking social distancing rules, she's explaining how their friendship ended.

For the first time, Tamra and Vicki are both providing details on how the Tres Amigas lost Shannon.

To hear Vicki and Tamra tell it, their bond with Shannon ended, not with a bang, but with a whimper.

"Love Shannon," Tamra affirmed as she spoke on Tuesday, May 5.

She added: "Don’t know what happened."

Despite some feuds and difficulties over the years, the Tres Amigas used to be an incredible solid trio.

"We were great friends," Tamra reflected.

So what, exactly, happened?

'Vicki and I announced we were not coming back," she described, "and she stopped communicating with us."

'End of story," Tamra emphasized.

She wanted to make it clear to fans that there wasn't some huge blowup fight, not even over Shannon becoming buddies with Kelly Dodd.

“There’s nothing more to be told," Tamra stated.

She then confirmed "There was no falling out."

But Tamra was not the only former Tres Amiga who had memories of how the friendship fizzled out.

According to Vicki Gunvalson, her last contact with Shannon involved the two of them having "a good conversation."

"I asked her not to [cut off communication]," she recalled.

Vicki added that there were "No harsh words" exchanged between the erstwhile friends.

She reiterated.: "I asked her not to do that,”

“I just said don’t forget about me," Vicki narrated.

She added that she had also told Shannon "hope you’re doing well, yada yada yada…"

Clearly, her message did not take, because Shannon allegedly did not make much of an effort.

Some friends are fairweather friends, but this was more than that. To Shannon, maybe they were just work friends the whole time.

Vicki and Tamra also touched upon other topics, however.

"I’m going to live vicariously being a Housewife forever,” Vicki announced, to no great surprise.

In terms of the OG of the OC's biggest regret from her fourteen seasons of stardom, Vicki said that it was getting “fired."

"I don’t want to not be a Housewife anymore," she stated.

Tamra, however, didn't see it that way.

"You know what? Successful people move forward," she counseled Vicki. "They don’t dwell on the past."

That may be easy for her to say, as Andy Cohen emphasized that he would like to see Tamra return to the franchise.

Vicki, on the other hand, is only expected to "return" in the form of being a guest at any future Bravocons, and even that's not certain.

Shannon has also spoken about her falling out with Tamra and Vicki.

She has given less detail.

"it is what it is," Shannon stated in April with an air of resignation.

Perhaps she will have more to say once this season, which of course paused filming during the pandemic, eventually resumes and airs.

Vicki also spoke about what she really thinks about her former colleague, Kelly Dodd.

"Completely unpredictable,” Vicki characterized.

“She can be the kindest, best friend in the whole wide world," she reflected.

"And the next thing you know," Vicki described, "she slashes your throat."

Vicki is not the only one to feel that way about Kelly.

Despite their recently affirmed friendship, Shannon has made similar statements about Kelly in the past.

Kelly also stirred outrage when she declared that the COVID-19 pandemic was, and we quote, "God's way of thinning the herd."

That vicious, heartless, and pro-eugenics statement was not the only misstep that Kelly has taken during the pandemic.

Alongside Braunwyn, Emily, and Shannon, Kelly broke social distancing guidelines to plug a particular brand of face masks.

Though the ladies stated on social media that they were "following the rules," they appear to be well within six feet of her.

Masks aren't magical force-fields that protect you from viruses, but they do offer a limited degree of protection.

If you're going to be pressing your face up against a friend's for a selfie, one wonders why you would even bother.