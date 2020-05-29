Sofia Richie: Did She Dump Scott Disick Because He Relapsed?

Well, it's official.

After weeks of rumors and conflicting reports, we now know that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have broken up.

The split seems to have taken place around the time that Scott checked into a rehab facility in Colorado, but there was disagreement over whether his sudden need for treatment was a result of the breakup, or an indication of its causes.

A statement from Scott's lawyers claimed that he did not seek treatment due to a recurrence of his issues with cocaine and alcohol.

Of course, Disick has never claimed to be 100 percent sober, and many fans remained convinced that the monotony of quarantine led to an uptick in his substance abuse.

Now, a source has indicated to Page Six, that Sofia kicked Scott to the curb after growing tired of his self-destructive tendencies.

“Scott had gone back to his old ways,” the source said, “and Sofia got fed up.”

The insider added that the relationship had long been strained, largely as a result of meddling from Scott's previous partner, Kourtney Kardashian.

“Kourtney didn’t make it easy for her,” the source claimed, “and you can only tolerate that kind of treatment for so long.”

However, a second insider contradicts that version of events while not explicitly denying the relapse aspect.

“Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it’s best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself,” the source told E! News.

“She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split. Sofia has been spending time with her family and has taken the majority of her stuff out of Scott’s house.”

But a different source tells Hollywood Life that the split was a result of something far less scandalous -- Scott and Sofia simply got tired of one another during quarantine.

“There’s just a certain amount one person can take and Sofia reached various tipping points throughout her time with Scott that made things worse,” the insider said.

“They’ve always found their way back to each other, but for now, things are strained to say the least,” the source adds.

The insider claimed that the couple's disagreements were “mostly petty.”

“Scott would get on her nerves very easily by rolling his eyes about anything she would bring up, he was never agreeing with her on simple things, like what to eat or what to watch," the informant said.

"Everything just continued to stack up, and it just became another thing to be bothered with.”

“Scott is on his own journey right now and Sofia is giving him space,” a separate source told Hollywood Life.

“She hasn’t been telling people that they’re broken up, but it’s now known that they’re on a break. Sofia’s a very level-headed young woman and she has so much of her own stuff going on that she’s enjoying the space," the insider continued.

"And, she knows that Scott has some great people in his corner, like Kourtney and her family to help care for him. Sofia still cares about him so it won’t shock anyone if they do reunite. But, as of now, they are taking time apart.”

That source indicated that Scott and Sofia have not closed the door on the posibility of reconciliation.

“When Scott gets back to a better place, things may rekindle but, for now, she wants to love him from afar and have him focus on himself,” said the insider.

Meanwhile a report from In Touch confirms that the split was “Sofia’s decision.”

But apparently, Scott “has no hard feelings,” and is somewhat surprised that he and Sofia made it this far.

“It was her first real relationship,” noted the insider. “He honestly never thought it would last as long as it did.”

The outlet also claims that Scott has been leaning on Kourtney Kardashian for support in the weeks since he and Sofia parted ways.

“She’s helping him get back on the straight and narrow … he’s the father of her kids, and she’s vowed to stand by him on his road to recovery, as long as he continues working on himself.”

“She’s seen him go through troublesome times in the past and is one of the few people who gets him,”

Let the Scott and Kourtney reconciliation rumors commence!