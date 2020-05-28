Snooki Still Feels Guilt Over Ruining Angelina Pivarnick's Wedding, Dreads Tonight's Jersey Shore

It's almost here -- the most highly-anticipated Jersey Shore of the season.

We're talking, of course, about the episode that centers around the wedding of Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira.

(MTV's marketing team tried to whip everyone into a frenzy over the alleged JWoww-Pauly D hookup, but fans seemed to know that would be a bust.)

As you've probably heard, the female members of the Shore cast decided to roast Angelina at her own wedding, and the response was about as negative as you would expect.

Angelina ran from the room crying, as her guests booed Snooki, JWoww, and Deena for their rude comments.

When word got out about the roast, the public reaction was even more brutal.

In fact, the backlash was so severe that Snooki retired from Jersey Shore amid allegations of bullying and other "mean girl" behavior.

Now, we'll finally get to witness the disastrous reception for ourselves.

And not surprisingly, it seems the ladies of Shore are dreading tonight's episode.

"Jenni, Nicole and Deena still feel horrible about what happened at the wedding," a source close to the situation tells Hollywood Life.

"The girls might watch the episode, but not the bridesmaids’ speech scene," the insider added.

"They are mortified over the whole thing still and it was a big catalyst as to why Snooki also walked away from the show. It sort of put things into perspective of the example she wants to set for her kids."

The source went on to say that the ladies still have mixed feelings about Angelina, but that doesn't mean they're proud of their behavior at her wedding.

"They may not be the biggest fans of Angelina’s and have had their ups and downs, but they did learn a lot from the experience and wish they could do the whole thing over," the insider said.

While it's undeniably a bummer that Snooki felt the need to step away from Shore, the real victim in all of this is still Snooki.

"It’s been really hard for Angelina even though all of this time has passed since the wedding but she’s looking forward to viewers seeing what happened and her side," said the source.

Yes, it seems Angelina is looking forward to a bit of validation when viewers finally witness the mess that was her wedding.

In a way it's an impressive capper to her career.

Pivarnick started off as the most despised member of the cast, so reviled by her housemates that she never even completed a full season on the original iteration of the show.

Now, she's a fan favorite, and it's the other ladies who are feeling the wrath of Shore fans.

Angie might want to walk away from the show after this season, too.

After all, it's unlikely that things will ever get any better for than this.

In fact, maybe everyone should walk away, and we should just put an end to this whole reunion experiment.

It was cool at first, but at this point, no one is really having fun on this Family Vacation.