Sister Wives Stunner: Is This Proof Meri and Kody are Still Sleeping Together?

We think we speak for all Sister Wives fans when we stop, take a moment and say the following:

Wait, WHAT?!?

For the past several months, viewers of this popular reality show have witnessed the apparent demise of Meri Brown and Kody Brown as a romantic couple.

Yes, the spiritual spouses still star opposite each other on this long-running program.

But not in any intimate sense.

Not when they're attending counseling sessions together and Meri is saying the relationship is dead and Kody is saying he wishes he had never even married Meri.

In the many weeks since these episodes stopped filming, neither Meri nor Kody has given us any reason for hope, either.

They didn't spend their 30th wedding anniversary together ... nor did they even acknowledge its existence on social media.

Moreover, Meri has seemingly made it clear, via a number of Instagram posts, that she's moved on and isn't relying on Kody for her happiness any longer.

Good for her, right?

Yes.

Unless this is all a crock of BS.

Last week, Sister Wives supporters were left very confused after Kody interrupted a Facebook Live video Meri was hosting on behalf of her job in order to ask her to sign a number of documents.

Meri seemed a little taken aback at the time, but not really shocked.

This prompted some observers to theorize that the pair actually still each other often and may even be working on some sort of project together.

But that unexpected instance is nothing compared to this:

Christine Brown and her 17-year old daughter, Ysabel, recently hosted a Facebook Live session of their own.

At one point, a follower asked about the whereabouts of Kody, to which Ysabel replied that IT WAS MERI'S NIGHT WITH KODY and that Janelle was next in line.

This was an incredibly weird thing to hear a teenager just come out and say -- that her dad is spending one evening with one wife and then another with the next wife and so on and so forth -- but the admission was extra weird because we thought Meri and Kody were dead and over.

That's what we've been led to believe.

Elsewhere in this same session, Ysabel started talking about her scoliosis and was quickly hushed by her mother.

Why?

Because Christine said the topic would be tackled on the next season of Sister Wives, which we didn't know had been confirmed yet.

Oh, yes, this girl was filled with juicy information!

So... could it be true?

Could Meri and Kody have been misleading us this whole time, acting all estranged in order to goose ratings when, in reality, they are as happy and as together as ever.

We may need to tune into a new Sister Wives season to find out.

Darn. They got us again.