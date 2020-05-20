Shad Gaspard, WWE Superstar, Found Dead in Venice Beach

Shad Gaspard, a professional wrestler whose had gone missing on Sunday afternoon, has now been found dead off Venice Beach.

He was 39 years old.

Gaspard was reported missing when a group of swimmers, including his son, Aryeh, got caught in a rip current south of the pier.

After someone spotted his body around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday and called the authorities, the LA County Coroner later confirmed that the body had been identified as Gaspard.

The L.A. Fire Department then held a news conference on Wednesday morning, saying the body matches the description of Shad, a 6'6" black male over 240 pounds.

Said the famous company for which Gaspard worked in a statement:

"WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39. Gaspard had gone missing while swimming with his son at Venice Beach in California on May 17.

"In his final act, Gaspard instructed lifeguards to save his son's life. WWE extends it condolences to Gaspard's family, friends and fans."

Indeed, multiple insiders confirm that Gaspard told authorities to focus on rescusing his 10-year old child... and when they returned for Gaspard, he could not be located.

Police and Coast Guard boats and divers searched the rough water for nearly two days before suspending their efforts.

Just two weeks before this fatal incident, Shad posted a video of himself and Aryeh on the beach, writing as a caption:

"Love the life I built for my self and my family."

Gaspard was best known for being one half of the popular WWE tag team, Cryme Time, along with his partner, JTG.

On Monday, Shad's wife, Siliana Gaspard, declared her husband "missing" and said that he was "last seen wearing swim shorts" at the Marina Del Rey beach on Sunday.

During the search for Shad, his family released a statement, praying for his safe return.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad," the Gaspard Family said to E! News.

The statement concluded:

"Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return," the statement continued. "As a family we thank you all for your concern and well wishes.

"Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad."

After leaving WWE in 2010, Gaspard pursued an acting career and has appeared in the films Think Like a Man Too and The Last Sharknado: It's About Time.

May he rest in peace.