Scott Disick Leaves Rehab, Plans to Sue Over Leaked Photograph

Scott Disick has gone from seeking professional help to threatening legal action.

All in a matter of days.

As previously reported, Disick checked into a Colorado rehab facility back on April 28.

According to initial reports, the veteran reality star had fallen off the wagon during the last few weeks of his Coronavirus-required quaranine, drinking heavily and even using cocaine.

The father of three, who rose to fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians due to his on-again/off-again relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, had been to rehab multiple times in the past.

He had reportedly been clean and sober since 2017, however.

Within hours of multiple websites and publications stating that Disick was back in a rehab center, though, the polarizing E! personality up and left.

He checked out because a picture of him inside the facility was actually snapped and circulated, a wild violation of his privacy and of The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

Disick's attorney, Marty Singer, now says his client is likely to file a lawsuit as a result.

And the lawyer also made it clear in a statement that Disick was NOT in rehab for substance abuse.

Said Singer:

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas."

Just a few days ago, on the latest Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode, Disick had talked about this struggle.

"Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about,” Scott, who is an only child, said while sorting through old photos.

“It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them."

Disick had been isolating by himself in Los Angeles over the past few weeks, TMZ writes.

This time alone prompted Scott to realize that he had not properly dealt with his mom and dad's passing.

As for the alleged photo?

Singer believes it was taken by a staff member at the rehab center, which could lead to criminal prosecution.

As soon as Scott learned of the photo leak, hee immediately called for a car to pick him up -- and, as of Monday night, he had left the facility and was en route back to Los Angeles.

"At the beginning of the quarantine Scott was doing really well and was doing a great job at taking care of himself and staying positive and healthy,” an Us Weekly source says, adding:

“The quarantine has taken a toll on him and brought up old feelings and habits that may have not been fully resolved."

In August of 2017, Disick was hospitalized and put on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

He has since talked openly about his sobriety, with insiders saying that girlfriend Sophia Richie has helped Scott remain on the straight and narrow.

Neither Richie nor Kourtney nor any member of the Kardashian family has yet commented on this latest development and/or scandal surrounding Disick.

Concluded Singer in his statement:

[Scott] did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse.

Shockingly as a result of the HIPA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home.

We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action

