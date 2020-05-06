Scott Disick: Did He Check Into Rehab Because of the Coronavirus?

As you've likely heard by now, Scott Disick left a rehab facility in Colorado this week after word got out that he had checked in to seek treatment for what his team described as "emotional distress."

Disick is now threatening to sue the paparazzi who snapped photos of him leaving the facility, alleging that their photos violated patient privacy laws.

Initial reports indicated that Scott was once again struggling with the substance abuse issues that caused him so much difficulty in the past.

Now, however, those closest to the reality star are reiterating claims made by his legal team that Scott sought professional help in response to his persistently depressed and anxious mental state.

"He has harbored pain that will surface and put him in a bad place," one insider told E! News.

The source indicated that Scott's issues have been exacerbated in recent weeks due to social-distancing necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

A second insider says that Disick "does really well when he is keeping busy," noting that the quarantine has proven to be a challenge, as it has given him more "downtime."

The first source says that Scott's erratic behavior was first noticed by his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Apparently, Richie became "extremely concerned with the choices he was making and how out of control he became very quickly."

It was at that point that Sofia "tipped off" Scott's ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian about the situation "because she didn't know what else to do."

The source says Kourtney "knew something was up" from the start because she too saw that Scott was "acting off."

"Kourtney was very upset, and knew something was up by his unresponsiveness to matters and convos that pertained to the kids," the insider told E! News.

"She had been through this before many times, and put a halt to it immediately," the source added.

"She ultimately gave him an ultimatum and he had no choice but to seek help."

Unfortunately, Scott's time in treatment was cut short, and he returned home immediately after receiving word that he had been found out by the tabloid press.

"Shockingly as a result of the HIPA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action," Scott's attorney, Marty Singer, stated earlier this week.

Singer also noted that Scott was seeking help for "past traumas" inflicted by his parents' deaths and not substance abuse issues.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.