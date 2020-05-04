Scott Disick Checks Into Rehab for Cocaine, Alcohol Abuse

Love Scott Disick or hate Scott Disick, there's now one thing we can all agree on:

Scott Disick could use some positive thoughts right about now.

According to a report from DailyMailTV, the veteran reality star and frequent Keeping Up with the Kardashians actor has suffered a relapse while in quarantine and has therefore checked into a Colorado rehab facility.

He did so on April 28.

Before joining other patients at the rehabilitation center, the Mail reports that Disick had to undergo and pass a coronavirus test.

E! News, which works closely with Disick on the aforementioned series, has also confirmed the development.

"It's true. Scott checked in last week," writes this outlet, quoting a source as follows:

"He had a lot of guidance from Kourtney and she demanded that he get help. Things have been bad the last couple of weeks and Kourtney won't allow him around the kids unless he gets treatment."

Scott, of course, is the father of three kids with Kourtney Kardashian.

The two have not been a romantic item for years, but rumors continue to persist that they could get back together someday.

It's been evident for awhile that Disick wants to at least.

The father of three has been seen struggling with addiction throughout several seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians -- and has admitted himself into rehab numerous times over the years.

In March of 2015, he even became an official paid spokesperson for Rythmia Life Advancement Center in Costa Rica.

“I realize my issues are bigger than me and I’m ready to truly remedy this struggle [which] I continue to battle,” he said in a statement at the time.

Disick last sought treatment in 2017 after he was reportedly hospitalized for excessive alcohol consumption.

In this case, The Daily Mail claims that Disick has been struggling with isolation during the Covid-19 outbreak.

He has allegedly been drinking heavily and using cocaine while under lockdown due to the pandemic.

"He said he's having trauma from his past, he mentioned trouble with his ex and said he's also having trouble with his children and he's been taking cocaine and drinking a lot," an insider told this tabloid.

Continued the anonymous source:

"He looked pretty skinny and told the group he was coming to rehab to work on his issues and said he was having withdrawal symptoms and was tired and lethargic.

"He told staff he didn't want any special treatment during his stay, in terms of meals and therapy."

On the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick admitted that he still hasn't moved on from the death of his parents, who passed away just months apart several years ago.

He said this has become even more challenging now that his own children are old enough to ask about their grandparents.

“Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about,” Scott, who is an only child, said while sorting through old photos. “It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them.”

This episode, however, was filmed many months ago.

So it's hard to know if the death of Scott's parents have played a role in his latest downfall or not.

Disick is dating Sophia Richie, someone who has been a huge help in helping Disick remain sober over the past three years,

"Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them," a source previously told E! News, adding:

"Scott is in an amazing place, and the family doesn't mind her being around anymore.

"They know that Scott is in a great place and what kind of an influence Sofia has been on him."

There has been recent speculation, though, that this romance is on the rocks.

If true, this rumor could help explain why Disick recently fell off the wagon.

Whatever the reason, all that really matters here is that Scott Disick is once again in need of professional assistance.

Let's all hope he gets it and comes out the other side in better shape than ever before.