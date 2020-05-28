Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian: Will They Finally Get Back Together Now?

It is officially all over for Scott Disick and Sofia Richie.

After three years of dating, the reality star and the model went their separate ways this week.

Here's the thing, though:

No one really cares.

Let's be real, right? Let's be frank for a moment, okay?

Disick and Richie lasted far longer as a couple than anyone ever thought would happen when they started dating and yet... they weren't especially adorable or exciting or, really, interesting in any significant fashion.

To many observers, Richie served as little more than a roadblock to what they considered the inevitable:

Disick getting back together with Kourtney Kardashian.

The former couple shares three kids and many memories and have remained on very strong terms, prompting most fans to presume they'll eventually reconcile.

This is especially true at the moment because Disick checked into rehab a few weeks ago to deal with some serious mental issues, meaning this would be an ideal time for Kourtney to help fix her alleged soulmate.

And, hey, it's not as though Disick hasn't been honest about his feelings for Kourtney.

Scott has always been pretty straightforward about his love for his three-time baby mama.

So... what's the latest between these two, now that Disick and Richie are no more?

The parents are “getting along fine,” according to In Touch Weekly, but the tabloid quotes a source who thinks a romantic reunion doesn’t seem likely. Not any time soon at least.

“Their relationship is complicated," this insider explains.

“That’s not in the cards for them. Not right now, anyway,” the insider continued, well aware of the chatter out there about Scott and Kourtney.

“There’s a lot of water under the bridge, and while Kourtney loves having Scott around the kids more, she’s not about dating him again. That’s not something she’s ready to embrace.

"Scott may feel differently, but his priority right now is his health and mental state.”

Indeed, various sources have indicated that Disick is trying to deal with the death of his parents, a tragedy from years ago from which he's never fully recovered.

There's even a chance that he gets back together with Richie, but not until the E! personality is in a better place.

"Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it's best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself," E! News reports, adding;

"She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split.

"Sofia has been spending time with her family and has taken majority of her stuff out of Scott's house."