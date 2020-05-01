Sam Lloyd Dies; Beloved Scrubs Star Was 56

Sam Lloyd, a veteran actor best known for playing hilarious sad sack lawyer Ted on the sitcom Scrubs, has passed away.

He was 56 years old.

Lloyd was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor last year, a tragic development that was revealed via a GoFuneMe campaign that was launched by Scrubs producer Tom Hobert and his wife.

The show's creator, Bill Lawrence, confirmed the actor's passing with a tweet on Friday that read as follows:

“Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many.”

Lloyd portrayed attorney Ted Buckland on all nine seasons of Scrubs, and actually reprised the role on another Lawrence-created series, Cougar Town.

He was also a frequent television guest star throughout the 1990s on, including a turn as the Elaine-obsessed Ricky on Seinfeld and a two-season run as Dr. Albert Goldfine on Desperate Housewives.

His most recent small screen credit was a 2019 episode of American Housewife.

Overall, Lloyd died 60 credits to his name across a 30-year career.

Along with Lawrence's previously cited tribute, Scrubs star Zach Braff also memorialized Lloyd via Twitter:

“Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together.

"He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy."

As the news of Lloyd's passing has spread across social media, other tributes have come pouring in as well.

Such as this one from Robert Maschio, who played Todd on Scrubs and who posted his message along with a photo of himself and Lloyd:

“Simpler times, happier days, the kindest man I ever met. Easy going Sam, Rest In Peace. #RIPSamLloyd."

Lloyd's diagnosis came just over a year ago, shortly after the birth of his first child.

The discovery of his lung cancer and an inoperable brain tumor was a shock to many, as his family broke the awful news via a statement that read:

Midway through January [2019], Sam began to experience headaches and he had lost 10 pounds/

He figured the headaches were caused by the lack of sleep that came along with his new role as Daddy, and the weight loss seemed like it could easily be the byproduct of a busy schedule...

Sam had spent the better part of 2018 going back and forth to Vermont to care for his ailing mother, Marianna.

He helped her make the move to assisted living and he cleaned out the family home of 50+ years – no small task, indeed. On Thursday, January 17th, as his headaches grew stronger, Sam decided to go to the doctor.

The doctor thought the pain might be sinus-related so he ordered a CT Scan. The scan revealed a mass on Sam’s brain. Within a day, he was in brain surgery.

Unfortunately the tumor was too intertwined so the surgeons couldn’t remove it.

By Sunday, Sam and Vanessa were informed that the cancer in his brain had metastasized from his lungs. Further scans showed the cancer was also in his liver, spine, and jaw.

The GoFundMe raised nearly $160,000 and the page continued to update Lloyd's condition through this past March.

Lloyd, meanwhile, was also known for his musical work; his a cappella group the Blanks appeared several times on Scrubs, and he was a member of a Beatles tribute band called the Butties.

Lloys is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their child.

May he rest in peace.