Ryan Seacrest Responds to Stroke Rumors: Is the American Idol Host Okay?!?

On Sunday night, Samantha "Just Sam" Diaz won the latest season of American Idol.

But this ended up only being a secondary story... after viewers grew very concerned about the state of host Ryan Seacrest.

Towards the end of the finale -- which featured Seacrest having to juggle on-air hosting duties with contestants singing remotely from their homes -- the TV personality simply looked and sounded out of it.

The host's words were slightly slurred and his right eye even appeared larger than his left.

In response, social media blew up with messages of worry, as viewers wondered whether Seacrest had suffered some sort of neurological episode.

Seacrest was then absent from Monday morning's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Thankfully, it now appears as if everything is okay.

"Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night," the star's rep told People Magazine in a statement, adding:

"Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home."

It certainly is true that Seacrest must be the busiest man in Hollywood.

"Between Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest," concluded the rep.

"So today he took a well-deserved day off."

It did end up being just one day, too.

Ryan was back in his usual seat alongside Kelly Ripa on Tuesday.

“I want to thank Mark [Consuelos] for filling in yesterday,” Seacrest told Ripa at the top of live show, appearing virtually on the show and referring to her husband and adding:

“He’s so good at it! Also, all the very kind well-wishes for my exhaustion, working around the clock.”

During Tuesday’s installment, Seacrest did not comment on the speculation or give any update on his health.

But his words were not slurred and his face looked normal and Seacrest came across like his normally upbeat and happy self.

Earlier this month, Seacrest admitted to People that it's been a challenge to put together American Idol and other specials via satellite.

"We put the show together earlier in the week because there are so many factors to it," Seacrest told the publication of the tricky part-live, part-taped hybrid approach.

"Every once in a while we have to be careful not to step on each other while we're talking because there’s that delay that we’ve all experienced talking to our families at home on different Zooms and things like that."

We're so glad he's feeling better.