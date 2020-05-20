Ryan Edwards Mocks Bentley: He's an Emotional Little Wuss Girls Will Dump Just to See Him Cry!

The Teen Mom franchise has brought us many, many terrible, abusive, and incompetent parents.

Fans sometimes debate among themselves in an effort to determine who is the worst of these villains, and the likes of Jenelle Evans, Farrah Abraham, and Adam Lind usually dominate the conversation.

But we'd like to humbly suggest that Ryan Edwards deserves to be mentioned among the very worst of the Teen Mom pseudo-parents.

Like the others on the list, Ryan mostly seems disinterested in his children's lives, and when he does get involved, he mostly just makes things worse.

Edwards' relationship with his eldest son, Bentley, is particularly problematic.

As we've already discussed, it often seems that Ryan plays no active role in Bentley's upbringing.

And as we've seen several times on the current season of Teen Mom OG, when he does interact with the 11-year-old, Ryan seems to do more harm than good.

First, there was Bentley's birthday party, at which Ryan behaved erratically and appeared to be intoxicated.

Shortly thereafter came the infamous golf outing, during which Ryan made fun of Bentley so incessantly that he almost drove the boy to tears.

And then there was Tuesday night's episode, which found Bentley dealing with the end of his firs romantic relationship.

The kid's in fifth grade, so obviously, the relationship wasn't terribly serious, but even so, Bentley was understandably upset over the breakup.

And for some reason, Ryan found the whole situation hysterically funny.

"He seemed, like, really upset when it happened. Like, you're in fifth grade, dude," Ryan joked while discussing the situation with his wife, Mackenzie Standifer.

"I feel like he's gonna be one of those guys who cries a lot," Ryan continued, a douchey grin slathered across his face.

"I feel like he's one of those guys who chicks break up with on purpose just to put on a funny show."

Not surprisingly, fans didn't respond well to Ryan mocking his son for showing emotion at chuckling at the thought of the boy's future pain.

"Who talks about their son that way?! I know I shouldn’t expect anything else at this point but these two are sick. I hate that Bentley has to deal with them," one viewer tweeted, referring to Ryan and Mackenzie.

"Ryan is a huge asshat. Why is he so jealous of his son!? Poor Bentley," another wrote.

"Ryan seems pretty bothered that Bentley didn’t inherit his cold dead heart," a third chimed in.

A fourth viewer summed up the situation even more succinctly, writing only, "Ryan sucks as a dad!"

No argument here! We'd even go so far as to say you could leave out the "as a dad" part, and the statement would still be accurate.