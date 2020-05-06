Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reunites with Very Grumpy Daughter: See the Pic!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro received a double dose of very good news this week.

First, as previously reported, the troubled Jersey Shore cast member reached a plea deal several months after his arrest for domestic violence in which he will likely avoid jail time.

At various points, it seemed plausible that Ronnie would end up behind bars due to his alleged assault of ex-girlfriend Jen Harley in October.

As you might recall, Ronnie reportedly held a knife to Harley's throat last fall... snatched the couple's daughter, Ariana, out of her hands... and then barricaded himself inside of a home in Los Angeles.

When police arrived at the scene, they had to subdue Ronnie with a taser.

Harley later told authorities that Ronnie was high on drugs at the time of the incident.

In the wake of such a frightening situation, Harley was able to obtain an order of protection against the MTV personality -- one that applied to both her and Ariana.

And this brings us to the aforementioned second piece of encouraging news for Ronnie.

After having not seen Ariana in person for many months, Ronnie shared the following photo of himself and the toddler on his Instagram Stories page.

“Cranky as usual! Doesn’t miss a beat! Still love her,” Ronnie wrote as a caption, adding;

“She’s mad at me, huh? Look at that face! She’s mad, mad that dad woke her up, she was sleeping!”

The reality star proceeded to document his reunion with Ariana.

Over the course of several videos on his social media account, Ronnie gave us a look at his daughter playing with all toys such as a pink vacuum cleaner, a shopping cart filled with goodies and a baby doll.

Harley, for her part, had recently told In Touch Weekly that her ex would be unable to see his child until the pair had a chance to "modify" their court agreement.

Such a modification must now have been made.

Harley spoke out last month about both Ronnie and their history as a romantic tandem.

This history includes both parties having been arrested for assaulting the other, and it also includes some rather vicious insults hurled back and forth on social media.

“I wish it was never part of our lives,” Harley said of Jersey Shore, blaming the show for her and Ronnie's ongoing drama and adding:

“It completely ruined our family, ruined the person I was in love with.”

Ariana, meanwhile, turned two years old on April 1.

And even though he was barred from seeing his kid at the time, this is what Ronnie wrote online as a tribute:

I WILL ALWAYS BE HERE FOR U! IT’LL ARE MY WORLD.

YOU ARE MY REASON! I WAKE UP EVERYDAY THANKING GOD FOR U! EVEN THOUGH I CAN’T BE WITH YOU, I WILL ALWAYS BE HERE. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!

AND WILL NEVER STOP FIGHTING FOR U.