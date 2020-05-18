Ronnie Ortiz-Magro: I Finally Get to See My Daughter Again!

Over the past couple months, we've heard lots of complaints from people who are fed up with being stuck under one roof with family members or roommates who are getting on their nerves.

But Ronnie Ortiz Magro is one of those unfortunate souls who's been stuck in a far worse predicament.

Ronnie has been quarantined away from his daughter, and as a result, he went several months without seeing the 2-year-old.

Of course, the length of the separation is only partially a result of the coronavirus.

Back in October of 2019, Ronnie was arrested for assaulting Ariana's mother, Jen Harley.

Harley was granted a restraining order against Magro, and there was a period of time in which he was not legally permitted to see his daughter.

Thankfully, Jen and Ronnie were eventually able to reach an agreement in that respect -- but then the coronavirus happened.

Now, after months of hurdles and unforeseen challenges, Ronnie has finally been reunited with his daughter.

And he's making the most of this long-delayed bonding opportunity.

Ronnie has been posting non-stop Instagram Stories about Ariana, and it's clear he's ecstatic to have her back in his life.

"I Got tired of seeing my face in #Selfies in my page.. #Angel #Twin #MyWorld," he captioned the pic above.

It's unclear these days what the future holds for Ronnie, Jen, and Ariana.

Magro and Harley seem to have worked out a somewhat amicable co-parenting relationship for the time being, but if their history is any indication, it's unlikely to last.

Sadly, there's probably a whole lot of legal wrangling in their future.

And Ariana might spend much of her life caught in the middle.

This is not your typical custody dispute, mind you.

Jen and Ronnie have gotten violent with one another on numerous occasions.

His arrest in LA may have been the straw that broke the camel's back with regard to their relationship, but it certainly wasn't their first altercation.

In one infamous incident, Jen dragged Ronnie with her car following a fight in a parking lot.

Fortunately, these days, Ronnie is sober, and both parents seem committed to doing what's best for their baby girl.

Hopefully, the time apart has led Ronnie to realize how crucial her happiness is to his own.