Rebecca Wash: I Swear I've Never Boned Cameran Eubanks' Husband!

This week, Cameran Eubanks announced that she quit Southern Charm and a report claimed that she was desperate to conceal her husband's affair.

Now, that alleged mistress is speaking out and flatly denying that she's ever boned Cameran's husband.

Makeup artist Rebecca Wash took to Instagram on Thursday to make what must have been a very difficult post.

"I have been wrongfully accused of having a relationship with the husband of Cameran Wimberly of Southern Charm," she begins.

Rebecca announces: 'I have never met Jason or Cameran Wimberly in my life."

"These hurtful accusations are blatant unfounded lies," she declares.

Rebecca writes that these are hurtful lies "that have shaken me to my core."

"I am not a religious follower of Southern Charm," she notes.

"But," Rebecca acknowledges, "as a makeup artist and resident of the Charleston area."

She continues: "it is impossible to not know who the cast of the show is."

'I have never laid eyes or interacted with Jason Wimberly," Rebecca affirms, referring to Cameran's anesthesiologist husband.

She adds that she has also never met "Cameran, or anyone in their beautiful family."

Rebecca adds 'other than on television," of course. But then, we've all seen them on our screens.

"The allegations that this rumor was started by Kathryn Dennis are even more hurtful," she expresses.

'I met Kathryn one time in July 2018," Rebecca recalls.

She writes that she met the Southern Charm star "when I did her makeup for a photoshoot for a local clothing store."

"I have not seen or spoken to Kathryn since," Rebecca then affirms.

Though she does not personally accuse Kathryn of fabricating this affair story, she is acknowledging that Kathryn appears to be the rumor's source.

Clearly, Rebecca feels deeply betrayed by the accusation and it's apparent origins.

'I have only known her in my limited interaction in a professional capacity," she says of Kathryn.

"And to suggest that I am somehow associated with these allegations," Rebecca expresses, "is dumbfounding, hurtful, and malicious."

It is hard to imagine what it must feel like to wake up and learn that you have been implicated in an affair with a man you've never even met.

"I am so sorry to the Wimberly family," Rebecca expresses.

She concludes by writing that she is heartbroken 'that someone would cut so low as to attack the core tenant of anyone’s life – their family."

All in all, this was an extremely well-written denial. Not too long and not too short.

It's especially impressive given that Rebecca is not a public figure and has presumably never written anything of this kind before.

Rebecca is not the only one who has shot down the claim that Cameran's husband has had this affair.

Cameran herself railed against the claim that same day.

Though it is true that she is not returning to Southern Charm, she says that her husband has been entirely faithful.

"You must protect what is sacred to you," Cameran wrote on Instagram in response to "fake articles."

"Some things," she remarked, "aren't worth a big paycheck."

Cameran stated that she felt particularly dismayed that her husband was being maligned by these rumors.

"I can't get too upset though," Cameran opined.

She continued: "because that is what you sign up for when you put your life on reality TV."

Cameran revealed to her fans that the fakery and nonstop drama was "why I am getting out of it now."

"Drama is needed to stay relevant on reality television," Cameran correctly observed.

"And sadly," she expressed, "false rumors about others are sometimes created."

"Make of that what you will," Cameran wrote, "and consider the source."

At this point, it almost sounds like Cameran is saying that Kathryn did invent this affair rumor and that it's why she rage-quit.

However, Cameran shared: "My decision was made and given to Bravo months ago."

"And," she detailed, it "had absolutely nothing to do with ridiculous and fake rumors about my marriage."

Cameran implored her fans and followers to "please disregard any fabricated rumor."

"It's a ploy," she accused, "for ratings."

Cameran concluded by thanking her genuine fans.

She is departing from the series after six years and she feels that her timing was wisely chosen.

It will be interesting to see what more comes of it. After those dual denials, we frankly do not expect to see any real evidence of an affair.

But perhaps we will at least learn the rumor's origins.