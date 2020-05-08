Ray J and Princess Love: It's Unsurprisingly Over!

Ray J rose to superstardom as a result of pounding Kim Kardashian on camera.

Now, however, the rapper is being told to pound pavement.

By his very own wife, no less.

Indeed, Princess Love has filed for divorce from her husband... just four months after welcoming the couple's second child.

According to TMZ and other outlets, Love filed the official legal documents on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The pair got married in 2016 -- but had been living apart for the past few months after a rather insane fight in November that ended, per Love's testimony of events, in Ray J abandoning his wife and child in Las Vegas.

Yikes, right?!?

Princess Love alleged this past fall that Ray J left her stranded in Sin City following the 2019 Soul Train Awards.

She made the accusation after Ray J posted a family photo of himself, his wife and their daughter shortly after this event aired.

"Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling ... now you wanna post family photos," wrote the former model, adding "#ByeUgly," along with a laughing-crying emoji.

She later wrote "Time to let go...", previewing this divorce announcement.

Princess gave birth to a son, Epik, in January.

The reality stars are also the parents of 23-month-old daughter namedd Melody.

“Becoming a father to Melody was the greatest day of my life, to now relive this feeling of being a father to Epik is the ultimate feeling in the world,” Ray J told Us Weekly at the time.

“I am so blessed to have a son and a daughter. My life is complete. Thank you to Princess for everything. I love my family so much.”

Despite these grateful words, Ray J has continued to live apart from Princess Love.

Just a few days ago, he was a guest on The Wendy Williams Show and was totally torn apart by the host for being an awful host.

As for allegedly leaving his very pregnant wife and young child in Las Vegas six months ago?

“I am my family. I love my family. I’ve dedicated my life to my family,” he said in an Instagram video message at the time. “To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter was just sad, man.”

Ray J admitted to having “little arguments here and there” with Love.

However, he called her out in the footage for creating “this crazy story about me leaving my baby in harm’s way.”

Ray J is the younger brother of singer Brandy and the first cousin of rapper Snoop Dogg.

He previously dated Kardashian and very famously made a sex tape in 2002 with the large-breasted E! star that was released five years later.

In the ensuing years, Ray J had gladly continued to reap the financial benefits of this tape, while also talking openly about what Kardashian was like in bed.

He's sort of our hero.