Rachel Lindsay Rips Hannah Brown Over N-Word Scandal, Details Talks Between the Bachelorettes

Rachel Lindsay is very disappointed in Hannah Brown.

And she's here to explain why.

The former Bachelorette was a guest on Nick Viall's podcast on Monday, using her time to address Brown and the reality star's recent use of the N-word.

As you've likely read about by now, Brown was singing along on May 16 to DaBaby's "Rockstar" when she uttered this racial epithet when it came up as a lyric in the track.

After garnering major backlash for this slip of the tongue, Hannah issued an apology that read as follows...

I owe you all a major apology. There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all.

I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better.

Because the mea culpa was issued a little bit late, and because it was just written out on social media, many cobservers dismissed the apology as phony and insincere.

Appearing on the aforementioned podcast, Lindsay included herself in this group of Brown critics.

“When Hannah and I talked, she wanted to know what my thought was as to what she should do," Lindsay told Viall, explaining what happened when the two Bachelorettes discussed the scandal last week.

"She was very remorseful. She was very upset. She was embarrassed. She was admitting she was wrong, and she said she wanted to go on a Live.

"She was going to go first and then bring me on. Twice, she got off the phone with me to tell me, ‘OK, I’m going to go do it. I’m just going to go get ready.’

But then? Did Brown follow through on this promise to address the controversy in an actual video?

Nope. She did not, Rachel told Nick.

"Hours later, nothing. Then, we would talk on the phone. And then, hours later, nothing again until it was ultimately decided she wanted to do a statement.”

According to Lindsay, Brown had said that she “wanted to speak on camera because she wanted people to understand where she was coming from.”

Alas, Hannah has never done this.

“The reason it disappointed me so much that Hannah decided to give a statement is because, [to] quote her words, ‘A statement would be insincere.’ Hannah said that. ‘It felt icky to give a statement,’” Lindsay told Viall.

“And I believed her when she said it. And it was her team that was advising her to give a statement.

"And she said, in her heart, she didn’t feel it was that way, and she felt that God had wanted her to use her platform for a bigger purpose.

"And she was going to step up and do that.

"So, then to see her ultimately text me and say, ‘I’m going to give a statement’ was extremely disappointing because, you yourself, said that that was insincere.”

Viall, for his part, also laid into Brown a few days ago for the way she handled the fallout from her scandal.

Concluded Lindsay in this interview:

“So why did you, therefore, decide to do an insincere action? I’m very confused by that.”

As the first-ever African-American Bachelorette, Lindsay also spoke on Brown's N-word use very soon after the video in which it happened went viral.

“That word has so much weight and history behind it," Lindsay said at the time, adding:

"If you don’t know, please do yourself a favor and educate yourself on that word.

"That word was used to make black people feel less than … and every time you use that word and you’re not black, you give that word power.”