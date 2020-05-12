Queen Elizabeth II Cancels All Royal Engagements Amid Health Concerns

The coronavirus pandemic has led to millions of events and public appearances being canceled or indefinitely postponed all over the world.

We've become accustomed to holing up at home and watching our favorite celebrities do the same.

But while it's widely assumed that things will one day return to normal, that might not be the case for some.

As the weeks turn into months, it's becoming increasingly unlikely that older public figures will ever be able to return to a normal schedule.

For nearly 70 years now, Queen Elizabeth II has been one of the most famous people on the planet.

But ironically, the woman who's sat on he throne longer than any other British monarch may watch her career come to an end amid a crisis caused by a virus named after a crown.

Along with her husband, Prince Philip, 98, the Queen, 94, has spent the past several months living in isolation in Windsor Palace.

The monarch has addressed her followers via video, but she has not made a public appearance since early March.

And now, there's reason to believe that the Queen will not appear in public again until October at the very earliest.

“The Queen won’t do anything which goes against the advice of people in her [age] category, and she’s going to take all the appropriate advice," a royal insider told UK newspaper The Sun this week.

"There are discussions what we could do and couldn’t do come October.”

“The Queen continues to be busy and will follow appropriate advice on engagements.”

Palace health officials have reportedly cautioned Elizabeth against returning to Buckingham Palace prior to this fall.

Of course, concerns about the Queen's health have been circulating for years, and at the age of 94, Elizabeth is likely aware that she may never be able to return to the hectic schedule she maintained for so many decades.

For many of us, the threat of the coronavirus has remained distant or abstract, but the royals have been affected by the health crisis in a very direct way.

Back in March, Prince Charles was diagnosed with Covid-19.

He entered isolation in Scotland, and has now fully recovered.

Not long after that news shocked the world, the UK was dealt an additional blow with reports that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had contracted the coronavirus.

The Queen has continued to speak with Johnson via routine phone calls, but the two of them have not met face-to-face in several months.

Obviously, lying low in isolation is the smartest move for Elizabeth these days.

But as someone who's rushed to her country's aid during every crisis since World War II, standing by and hoping for the best is not the Queen's accustomed role.

Here's hoping she'll be back to greeting throngs of adoring fans before the year is out.