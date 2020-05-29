Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Call the Cops: We're Being Attacked by Drones!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Los Angeles this spring to get away from the pestering of the paparazzi in Great Britain.

In case they didn't know it before, however, they most definitely know it now:

Celebrity privacy isn't exactly respected in the United States, either.

According to multiple outlets, the famous couple called the police this week after spotting drones flying over their rental property in California.

A mere 20 feet in the air off the property, no less.

"They don’t know who’s flying them. They assume it’s probably photographers, but they can’t be sure of that assumption," a source tells Entertainment Tonight, adding:

"Meghan has received racist threats before, so they feel real to her. It is really creepy that people could be taking photos. They feel like they’re being invaded.

"It’s especially scary when they’re outside with Archie. It’s really scary."

Gosh, we can only imagine.

Markle and Harry have been raked over the Internet coals in the past for alleged publicity stunts, with some critics thinking the stars shouldn't call out malicious tabloid reports in the middle of a pandemic.

But this is why they've done so.

They aren't necessarily concerned with written words... but with the actions that could follow or accompany those words.

The couple -- who is renting a home owned byTyler Perry -- has told friends that they plan on hiring a new security team and paying for it with their own money.

“They are not asking for any special treatment, and have not received any,” this friend tells The Daily Beast.

At least five drone-related incidents have been reported to the LAPD’s non-emergency line, this same publication reports.

The authorities have been informed that there have been drone-related incidents at their home on May 9th, 19th, 20th, 21st, and 25th, which were all reported to the poliice.

Harry and Markle, of course, officially left the Royal Family on March 31, 2020.

They spent some time in Canada and have now seemingly settled in Los Angeles for an undetermined period of time.

The Prince and the Duchess are currently in the middle of an ongoing court case with British media members over the publication of Meghan's personal letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

"While in quarantine, they are focused on their charity and their good works. They are enjoying time with Archie, which is a silver lining," an insider tells Entertainment Tonight.

"Like everyone else, they’re locked down. They have seen [Meghan's mother] Doria [Ragland] and socially distanced safely."

It's also worth remembering that Harry's mother, Princess Diana, was killed when in a car crash while being chased by the paparazzi.

This makes reports such as the following from ET even more frightening:

They were out driving in the last month in Los Angeles and were noticed by paparazzi.

They were then tailed, followed, and closed by two cars, which were being driven very erratically.

When they parked up, one of the cars following them, which had been in an outer lane, cut across two lanes of traffic to park themselves.

The photographer's car was five metres away from causing a T-bone crash. It was incredibly dangerous, shocking and scary.

Crazy, right?

The insider added how terrified both Markle and Harry were at the time, especially considering what happened to Princess Diana. "

Protecting their family is their top concern," this source concluded.