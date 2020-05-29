Phil Robertson: Surprise! I Have an Out-of-Wedlock Daughter!

Phil Robertson, one of the more deeply religious people in the history of reality television, stunned listeners during Thursday's edition of his Unashamed podcast.

When he confessed to having had a child out of wedlock.

Sitting alongside loved ones Al, Jase, Jep and Willie, Phil had his past affair exposed when Al explained that he recently received a letter from a woman named Phyliss who was 45 years old.

And who alleged to be his sister.

"So basically, it was from a woman who said that by a DNA search, she thinks that dad might be her dad," Al said.

He added that he had "dismissed" the messagee at first because the lady's birthday was after the time Phil had become a Christian in the 1970s.

As it turns out, however, even loyal Christians sleep around.

After attempting to figure out how one of them could do a DNA test to confirm this charge, their cousin got in contact with the woman and assured Alan she wasn't "out for anything."

There was no blackmail scheme or anything going on here.

"I started thinking about it -- I thought there's a 45-year-old woman out there that doesn't know who her dad is, and she's looking," Alan said.

"And I thought, even if it's not dad, she needs to know it's not dad."

Phil has previously admitted to being a philander prior to finding Jesus Christ.

He married his wife Kay -- known as Miss Kay -- in 1966 and the pair remain together to this day.

On the podcast, Alan said he finally approached his parents, and Phil agreed to take a DNA test, which ended up being a "99.9 percent match."

"Of course, Dad didn't remember anything, no specifics about it," Alan said, adding that "Mom remembered a lot more than you did and that Phil had been "drunk the whole time and not in your right head."

Phil has often ranted against atheists and trashed homosexuals.

His long-time reality show, Duck Dynasty, was partly such a success to its focus on religion and faith.

"We know that in all things -- in all things -- even sin, God works for the good of those who love him who have been called according to his purpose," Phil said on the podcast, paraphrasing Romans 8:28 from the Bible.

He added that his family has already met Phyliss and that Duck Dynasty fans can expect to meet her soon on an upcoming episode of the podcast.

"It's a pretty cool explanation of redemption, reconciliation, love," the Robertson patriarch said.

"As it turns out, 45 years, you have a daughter that you don't know about, and she has a father she doesn't know about. 45 years that doesn't sound like very long but you say, that's a while.

"So finally, after all those years, we come together."

"It was super awesome, I was so excited," Jep concluded of the news, adding that he always wished he had a sister growing up in a family of boys.

"It was like a dream come true."

As for Phil's wife and the boys' mom?

Despite the circumstances, "Miss Kay was absolutely awesome during the whole process," Jase said.

We'll let you know when Phil's daughter is expected to be a guest on the podcast.