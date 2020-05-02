Peter Weber Makes It Official with Kelley Flanagan, Shades Past Bachelor Conquests

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are official.

Or, to be more specific, Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are now Instagram official.

A few weeks after Weber started shacking up with Flanagan, one of the women who competed for his heart on the latest season of The Bachelor, the polaring pilot and the previously-rejected suitor have gone public with their romance.

“You caught me. Let the adventure begin,” Weber captioned the following photo, which features him embracing the 28-year old attorney in the cockpit of a small airplane.

(We can only assume he'll next take her to a windmill, if you catch our drift!)

Here is the picture that finally erased all doubt that Weber and Flanagan are an item:

Weber and Flanagan have been living together in the latter's Chicago apartment for awhile now, quarantining as a pair amid the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

Weber sort of confirmed the relationship last month, but not to the extent that he's done so now.

Flanagan, meanwhile, commented on Weber's post with a black heart, while Mykenna Dorn -- who also appeared on Weber’s season of the ABC dating show -- remarked:

“Instagram official BIG STEP!! So happy for you too!!”

Her costar Kelsey Weier added: “We will have to celebrate with champagne!”

This has been quite the controversial journey for Weber.

First, he proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss... only to then dump her after a few weeks because he wasn't really over his runner-up, Madison Prewett.

From there, on the After the Final Rose special, Weber asked Prewett out... only to then break up with her after about 48 hours.

In the weeks since these romances ended, both Sluss and Prewett have trashed Weber (big time!) for being indecisive and phony and basically sucking a lot in general.

This weekend, for what it's worth, it appears as if Weber hurled some shade back in Madison and Hannah Ann's direction.

“I finally got it right,” Weber wrote as a comment on Flanagan’s Instagram post on Friday, May 1.

Both Sluss and Prewett would agree that their relationships with Weber were wrong, so this is not exactly breaking news.

But still: It comes across like somewhat of a cheap shot, doesn't it?

Elsewhere, Weber’s mom, who was openly critical of Prewett as a match for her son, also commented Peter's cockpit photo and post, making it very clear that she's on Team Kelley.

“Love you guys," wrote Barbara Weber.

Peter sent Flanagan home during week 7 of The Bachelor, but they reconnected in Chicago after his split from Prewett and he's been isolating with Flanagan at her Windy City residence for close to a month now.

Late this week, the couple posted a Tik Tok video in which they basically taunted Bachelor Nation.

The question still remains, though: How long will this last??/?