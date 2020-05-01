Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Taunt Bachelor Nation, Sing "Nobody Wants to See Us Together"

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan have gone from doing all they can to keep their romance a secret...

... to now doing the total and complete opposite.

By which we mean the following:

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are out, proud, together -- and rubbing their relationship in the face of all trolls and haters.

The polarizing former Bachelor and his former contestant have been quarantining together in Kelley's Chicago apartment for weeks now.

Weber finally came out and confirmed as much in mid-April, interacting with social media followers from the comfort of Flanagan's home.

Fast forward about 10 days and Weber and Flanagan are back in the same frrame on Tik Tok, making it more clear than ever before that they're totally getting it on.

“Nobody wants to see us together, but it don’t matter, no,” the pilot and the lawyer lipsync in their brand new video.

At the end of the new footage, they continue singing, “‘Cause I got you,” pointing to each other.

How sweet, right?!?

Or perhaps how nauseating, depending on what one thinks of Weber.

Weber, of course, chose Hannah Ann Sluss as the winner of his Bachelor season.

He then broke up with her after just a few weeks of engagement, saying that his heart wasn't really into the relationship and then asking out Madison Prewett.

His time with Prewett lasted about 48 hours, and has since been followed up by some serious shade thrown at Weber by Madison.

We're talking SERIOUS shade here, people, as you can see below:

Sluss has also taken many opportunity to trash the heck out of Weber, to an almost uncomfortable extent.

“The next guy I’m looking for -- the type, I want him to be very hunky. I want him to be very manly. Very, very decisive. Very independent,” Sluss recently said, for example, on a podcast hosted by Wells Adams and Brandi Cyrus.

The strong implication here?

Weber is not hunky ... or manly ... or decisive.

Flanagan, however, would seemingly disagree with their assessment.

“Peter and Kelley are fully dating, but they aren’t admitting it to people,” a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 28.

Evidently, the couple's view has now changed, based on this most recent Tik Tok message.

“She has been much more careful and has been staying in her house ever since her incident with Peter while walking on the Riverwalk in Chicago and doesn’t want to be criticized all over the Internet," added the tabloid insider just three days ago.

Back on April 7, Weber told Nick Viall that he and Flanagan were not a couple - but their friendship, he admitted at the time, could lead to some hot and sweaty action.

“Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely,” he said on The Viall Files podcast.

“Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened.

"Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out.

"That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.”