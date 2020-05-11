Olivia Jade Giannulli: Terrified of Being Imprisoned For Role In College Admissions Bribery Scandal?

It's been over a year since the first arrests were made in the college admissions bribery scandal.

But partially due to the coronavirus pandemic, and partially due to her lawyers' insistence on dragging out the proceedings, actress Lori Loughlin's fate remains undecided.

Unlike some of her famous co-defendants, of course, Loughlin did not accept a plea deal, and her fate will be decided before a judge whenever courts reopen.

Just last week, Loughlin's attorneys entered a motion to dismiss the case, which was promptly denied.

“[Lori’s lawyers feel] prosecutors withheld key evidence that [ringleader] Rick Singer was pressured by the FBI to lie in the course of his conversations with Lori,” a source close to the situation tells Us Weekly.

“It was entrapment, misleading a defendant so that Rick could get a favorable sentence for his role. Rick was the mastermind in all of this.”

Naturally, the situation is taking a profound toll on Loughlin's two daughters, particularly her youngest, popular influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli.

“Olivia is in a very tense state of mind recently. She has good days and bad [days],” the insider claims.

The source says Olivia is mostly “anxious” about Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s upcoming trial, but she's also nervous about what the future holds for her personally.

Last month, long-rumored photos of Olivia on a rowing machine surfaced, suggesting that Giannulli was more complicit in the fraudulent application process than she had previously admitted.

Olivia was admitted to USC as an accomplished rower despite the fact that she was not a member of her high school's crew team and had no experience with the sport.

Insiders said Olivia was deeply distraught over the photos, even going so far as to say she felt they had ruined her life.

At this time, no charges have been filed against Olivia or her sister, Bella, who was also admitted to USC under false pretenses.

However, that doesn't mean Loughlin's daughters won't eventually face legal consequences.

Many believe the photos definitively prove that Olivia and Bella were active participants in the scam, and now, Olivia is reportedly living in fear of the possibility that further incriminating evidence will surface.

“Olivia and her sister are hoping protectors aren’t going to release anymore embarrassing photos or information leading up to the trial,” the source tells Us.

The situation reportedly has Olivia feeling “very uncertain” about her future and fearful that she might eventually face prosecution.

“That’s what's leading to her mood swings," says the insider.

Fortunately, it seems Olivia has found refuge in her relationship with singer Jackson Guthy.

The source says Guthy has had a “great impact” on her state of mind in recent weeks.

“Olivia really loves him,” the insider claims. “He’s so chill and laid-back that she can’t help but be comfortable around him.”

That's a good thing, as it sounds like Olivia needs to find comfort wherever she can these days.