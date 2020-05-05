Nicolas Cage Cast as Joe Exotic: Why Are Tiger King Fans Outraged?

Well, we all knew this was coming.

As unnecessary as it might be, given the fact what made Tiger King so great is that it's the sort of story you just can't make up, the saga of Joe Exotic will now be given the Hollywood treatment.

According to a new report from Variety, a limited series based on the life and times of the incarcerated big cat enthusiast will soon begin production.

"The story centers around Joe Schreibvogel, a.k.a Joe Exotic, an eccentric, exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to keep his park even at the risk of losing his sanity," Variety reports.

"The series will live in the lion’s den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation."

In order to avoid paying Tiger King filmmakers for the rights to the story, producers have announced that the product will be an adaptation of a different Exotic-based project, a Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild."

It's an appropriately shady move for a story about a world-class conman.

So who will have the honor of becoming the first thespian to portray Mr. Exotic on the small screen?

Why, none other than Hollywood's own oddly-charismatic one-man freak show, Nicolas Cage.

Yes, Exotic was imprisoned back in 2017, but he's about to ge Caged a second time, as the beloved odd ball has reached a deal to play the lead in the Exotic origin story.

Sounds like a perfect fit to us, but on Twitter, many outraged fans are speaking out against the casting.

It seems that most of them have nothing against Cage -- they just had someone else in mind for the part.

"David Spade would have been better than Nicolas Cage for Joe Exotic," one user tweeted.

"Why Nicolas Cage? Why???? I wanted David Spade to play Joe Exotic !! Who is responsible for this ?? Show yourself!!!!" another wrote.

"Listen, I love Nicolas Cage. But the fact that David Spade isn't playing Joe Exotic is an absolute crime against humanity," a third chimed in.

The sentiment was so popular that Spade quickly became a top trending topic on Twitter.

The preference for the SNL alum seems to be based on nothing more than the fact that he bears a slight resemblance to Exotic, and he played a redneck in the 2001 comedy Joe Dirt.

Setting aside for a moment that Spade himself has said he lacks the acting chops to portray Exotic, have we forgotten the fact that Cage is one of Hollywood's all-time greatest weirdos?

If anyone can tap into the insanity of Joe Exotic, it's Nic.

We're not saying the guy ever had sex with a tiger while high on meth, but we are saying we wouldn't be completely shocked if such a story came to light.

But if you're still not convinced that Cage is the right man for the job, fear not.

There are roughly 54,000 more Tiger King-inspired projects in the making, including one in which Kate McKinnon will play Carole Baskin, and a rumored miniseries in which Rob Lowe will play Exotic.

Yes, it looks like we're entering the era of Tiger King overkill.

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any more annoying.