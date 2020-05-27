NeNe Leakes EXPOSED Cheating on Cancer-Stricken Husband!

NeNe Leakes has just suffered a setback, as it's reported that Yovanna Momplaisir will be a Full Housewife in Season 13.

When it rains, it pours: NeNe is now accused of being a huge cheater.

The Daily Mail reports that NeNe Leakes has engaged in an "inappropriate relationship" with a family friend.

The man in question is named Rodney White.

He is a director, and he works for the United States Department of Agriculture.

Reportedly, he and NeNe have known each other since before she became famous.

Now, we all know that NeNe's marriage to Gregg Leakes has had its ups and downs, to say the least.

Famously, as Gregg fought for dear life against colon cancer, he said nasty, hateful, and "evil" things to NeNe.

Sadly, many family members who have had loved ones go through cancer treatments know that they may see them at their worst.

Still, everyone thought that the Leakes marriage was doing better, if not back on track.

According to the report, however, NeNe and Rodney have been spotted out and about.

This goes back as far as 2017, allegedly.

If the report's allegations are true, that would mean that they were hooking up during Gregg's fight for his life.

It would also mean that even in recent months, NeNe has continued stepping out.

It's also reported that NeNe may be concerned that Rodney isn't doing this for the right reasons.

It's said that he likes the affluence and lifestyle that come with being a Real Housewife, and wants a piece of that for himself.

He's been friends with her since before that began, but that seems to be a possible reason for which the affair only started a few years ago.

Is that worth risking her whole marriage?

That said ... NeNe has previously claimed that she and Gregg have an "understanding."

She did not elect to go into detail at the time.

The implication, however, seemed to be that NeNe had given him implicit (or explicit?) permission to bone left and right.

What if she has that same "understanding" on her end?

NeNe basically announced that she's fine if Gregg lays extramarital pipe.

So why can't she get her backwalls hit extrmaritally, so to speak?

As NeNe explained it at the time, it just sounded like Gregg's cheating did not feel worth ruining her marriage.

But what if she's not a long-suffering yet permissive wife, but in a truly open relationship and enjoying her best life?

We would of course be thrilled to have some real open marriage discussions on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Real Housewives are no strangers to discussing their sex habits with each other and on camera.

In recent years, we've heard about threesomes, "train" rumors, and post-massage "happy endings," none of which involved cheating.

But given NeNe's behavior, any discussions in Season 13 that involve her may not paint her in such a friendly light.

NeNe spent the end of Season 12 making nice with most of her castmates.

However, she decided to "slither away" during the Reunion, even though she had plenty of incentives to stay part of the discussion.

This -- and her other behaviors -- may alienate even her allies among her castmates.

Maybe she should make nice with them all before filming resumes and stories of her cheating inevitably take center stage?