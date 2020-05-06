Ms. Minnie, Late Little Women Star, Blamed for Fatal Car Crash

According Georgia authorities, Ashley Ross -- the Little Women: Atlanta star known as Ms. Minnie on air -- was to blame for the car crash that took her life last month.

This revelation comes in the wake of initial reports that stated the exact opposite.

Back in April 27, various outlets wrote that Ross was killed in a hit-and-run outside Atlanta, passing away about 24 hours later at the age of 34.

Now, however, TMZ has obtained the official crash report.

And that report details both onlooker testimony and the observations of the first responding officer.

This document states that Minnie lost control of her vehicle while traveling southbound on one side of a highway.

The result, the document says, was that the loss of control prompted her to jerk the steering wheel to the right.

Cops say Minnie went off-road briefly before violently swinging back to the left ... and colliding with another car in the opposite lane.

Neither the reality star nor the other driver, who was hospitalized with injuries sustained in the wreck, were ejected from their seats.

Minnie, tragically, was unresponsive on the scene.

She would be pronounced dead a day later.

This same report also indicates that no drug or alcohol tests were administered to either driver.

Such reports are not always possible during a serious crash, and they are not the first priority when people need medical attention.

It does say, however, come right out and state that Minnie was at fault in the crash.

In related news, Minnie's family is holding a memorial for her this weekend.

It will only include 10 of her loved ones, due to restrictions in place by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Others will at least have a chance to pay respect through a live stream -- and the family is accepting flowers, cards and donations via different platforms.

You can learn more about the event here:

Little Women: Atlanta does also plan to air Season 6 at some point this year.

At that time, the show will pay tribute to the veteran star in some way.

Minnie had been a full-time cast member since the series premiere.

She had filmed a number of scenes for this upcoming episode when she was killed.

"Lifetime and the Little Women Family are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of the sudden passing of Ashley Ross, our beloved 'Ms. Minnie,' said TLC in a statement, adding:

Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends.

Ms. Minnie was an amazing talent and a special part of Little Women Atl.

She will be dearly missed.

Minnie's costar, Amanda Salinas, also shared an emotional tribute on Instagram late last month.

As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie!!!! it read.

Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is.

I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever.

Concluded Salinas:

I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama @grneyes4life and your aunt @vdeloney72 .

You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!! I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!!

I love you so much !!!!

My heart is broken.