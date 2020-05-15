Meri Brown's Net Worth Leaves Sister Wives Fans in Shock

It's been a familiar refrain for months:

Poor Meri Brown.

The Sister Wives star is clearly unhappy in her marriage and, as a result, her life.

She's been posting mysterious Instagram messages for as long as we can recall now and broke down in tears this past season over the death of her relationship.

We feel badly for her.

However, we must admit:

We feel a little less badly for Meri about reading a report that lists her finances, detailing how much money she earns on a yearly basis.

Meri, it has often been assumed, is the wealthiest of all Sister Wives.

And, as one side benefit of being estranged from Kody Brown, this long-suffering spouse doesn't really need to share any of her take-home pay with the self-centered polygamist.

With that said, let's start gere:

Meri has been a LuLaRoe clothing retailer since 2016, earning through commissions via sales for about four years noow.

The brand often awards its top consultants with a cruise every year and, in 2019, both Meri and Christine went on the trip.

We don't know the exact percentage of each sale that Meri banks for herself -- but, as of 2017, LuLaRoe required consultants to make consecutive sales for four months above $12,000 per month in order to qualify for the cruise.

Moreover, if a consultant meets this target, she earns about $144,000 from LuLaRoe.

Now, remember, Meri earned TWO tickets on the aforementioned cruise.

Basic math would imply she therefore earned $288,000 as a bonus from the company last year, before we even calculate her 12-month commission.

Along with worked as a retailer, Meri also runs a bed and breakfast in Utah.

She actually offered Janelle, Christine and Robyn a chance to invest in this business, but all three women turned her down, prompting Meri to slam her Sister Wives as selfish.

As it turns out, though, these spouses turning down Meri's requests has worked out very well for Meri's first wife.

Why? Because the cost of the rooms at Meri's establishment runs from $125 to $155 each night.

There are plenty of expenses associated with running a bed and breakfast, of course, but once those are paid, Meri -- and Meri alone -- pockets all the profits.

As for the popularity of this hotel option?

A quick Google search reveals that Lizzie's Heritage Inn has a five-star rating and is the top-rated, non-sponsored bed and breakfast in Utah:

So, where does this leave Meri?

According to the report we cited previously, Meri earned $400,000 per year.

Now, money does not buy one happiness, we know. We've heard that somewhere before.

But we're not even talking about happiness right now. We're talking about actual practicality.

Amid all the rumors and all the speculation about whether Meri is gonna leave Kody, it ought to be comforting for her to know that she can afford to do so, you know?

The other Sister Wives can't really make this claim.

So, it or when Meri walks away from her mean husband, at least she knows she can easily support herself on an annual basis.

Which, naturally, prompts us to ask: What are you waiting for, Meri?!?!?!?!?!?!?