Meri Brown Trolls Kody: You Ever Gonna Build in Coyote Pass or Not?!?

Meri Brown is at it again, Sister Wives fans.

In hilariously passive aggressive fashion this time, too.

The veteran reality star, whose Instagram feed has become known for its cryptic messages -- almost all of which seem to hint at trouble in her marriage to Kody Brown -- shared a beautiful photo on Sunday.

It features some mountains in Arizona and gave followers a glimpse at the property Kody purchased in Coyote Pass years ago.

The thing is, this property remains empty of any actual houses.

Despite Kody's constant urging on the latest season of Sister Wives, despite his constant spousal pestering for permission to construct a huge residence for the entire family... no construction is underway.

Meri, who resides in a very nice rental and who isn't open to living with all her Sister Wives anyway, might not be in a rush for any work to begin.

But she still shared a picture of the Coyote Pass land online this weekend.

And she appeared to take a shot at her spiritual husband in the process -- with just four little words.

I mean, it's fine...., wrote Meri as a caption to the snapshot below.

Was she being sarcastic in downplaying this gorgeous view? Yes.

But might she also have been sarcastic in trolling Kody about how no progress has been made on his supposed dream project in over two years? Also yes.

We'd lean toward the latter only because Meri has constantly made it clear of late how she's sick of Kody and no longer afraid to talk trash about Kody.

Last week, for instance, Meri posted a photo without her wedding ring on.

"You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. Do the thing you think you cannot do,' she wrote as a revealing caption.

The LuLaRoe clothing seller later wrote on Instagram:

”Whether with my business associates or in my personal life, I can't force anyone to be who they're not, feel how they don't feel, or meet me anywhere they're not willing or able to meet me.

"And that's ok. I'll be here for them when they are.”

We mean, she can't get any clearer than that, can she?

"I can only control me and how I respond or react to any given situation. I make my own choices and I'm responsible for them," she then added, prior to posting last Thursday:

"When you come out of the storm you won’t be the same person that walked in. That’s what the storm is all about."

As previously detailed, Kody snubbed Meri on the couple's 30th wedding anniversary.

He also came right out and admitted during the season that he regretted ever having married Meri.

“I feel like I was deceived into a relationship that was very different than what I expected," Kody said on air.

"Meri and I had a fast courtship with a lot of expectations and a lot of not communicating."

The guy sucks big time and, thankfully, it appears as if Meri is finally realizing this.

"The relationship he and I had, it’s dead, it’s gone, it’s over," she told a therapist during a Sister Wives episode this spring.

Or, to put it another way, it's in about the same state as the Coyote Pass property:

Nice on the outside perhaps, but barren and going nowhere on the inside.