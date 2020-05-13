Meri Brown Talks About Making Brave Choices, Ditches Wedding Ring

Like so many people all over the world, Meri Brown has felt sad and lonely in recent months while isolating during the pandemic.

As her marital situation grows worse and worse, she is putting on a brave face. Is she leaving Kody?

After the way that Kody Brown just snubbed his wives on Mother's Day, you'd expect that someone might be looking for a change.

"'You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face,'" Meri quotes on Instagram.

The quote is accompanied by a gorgeous photo of her looking absolutely radiant in blue.

Meri's quote, by Eleanor Roosevelt, continues: "'Do the thing you think you cannot do.'"

As you can see, Meri's use of the cryptic quote was accompanied by a barrage of hashtags.

The tags make references to the multi-level marketing organization and accused pyramid scheme to which she belongs.

But what exactly does facing fear have to do with selling clothing and converting others into joining?

Fans think that the quote applies much more directly to Meri's marital life ... or lack thereof.

"Girl you should’ve left years ago that whole relationship is just an emotional mind warp," a follower comments.

That same fan continues: "You deserve to be happy."

"I hope you find your soulmate and stop waiting for a man who doesn’t love [you], you deserve to be happy," a comment reads.

The comment continues: "So go find you a real good man."

"I really hope you get the courage to leave Kody!" one fan comments.

That same comment continues: "You are beautiful and deserve so much better!"

"Find someone who will love you for the wonderful person you are!" advises another follower.

Meri is beloved and, we're sure, could do very well for herself if she began dating agian.

"I really like the real Meri!" another fan exclaims in the comments.

"You look great!" a commenter affirms.

"Are you and Kody still together?" that same follower asks, pointing out: "I don’t see a ring…"

Notably, Meri does appear to have ditched her wedding ring for this eye-catching photo.

Meri has had a rough go of it in recent years.

Six years ago, she and Kody divorced so that Kody could legally marry Robyn, his "favorite" wife, and thus adopt her kids.

Then came Meri's catfishing scandal.

Not only was she having an emotional affair with someone, but the man she thought she loved turned out to be a woman who was catfishing her.

This past season, Meri bluntly acknowledged that her marriage to Kody has been "rocky for a little while."

It is normal for married folks to disagree with each other from time to time.

But Kody and Meri so often seem to be at odds with each other on Sister Wives.

And, in general, Meri just seems to have the worst luck.

Meri is often the darling of the Sister Wives viewing audience.

However, this past season, she did feel their ire over her indecisiveness over where her new home should be.

Building a house is a huge decision, but seeing her balk when Kody offered her the plot of land that seemed up her alley was a surprise.

But many fans immediately suspected that there was more going on.

It wasn't about tree coverage or anything else, fans speculated.

Rather, Meri was indecisive because she was unsure about her future.

Buying a house is a big commitment.

Building a house that will likely be impossible to sell is a huge one.

Does Meri still want to remain married to Kody?

Many fans think that her quote and ringless photo mean "no."

We should mention that other, recent photos have featured Meri wearing her ring.

Maybe she was just going ringless since she isn't wearing the house anyway.

Or, maybe, she's taking a very brave step forward with her life.

Like we said, Meri could do very well for herself if she took the plunge back into the dating pool.

We imagine that Sister Wives would continue to follow her life, even if she were to simply remain single.

But only Meri can make that call. Her life and her future are in her hands.