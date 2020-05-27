Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton: The Real, Stunning Reason They Hate Each Other

If you're a follower of either the celebrity gossip universe or the Royal Family in general, you're undoubtedly aware that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton don't get along.

Strong rumors of a major rift between the superstars have been floating around the Internet for years now.

No matter how closely you've been chronicling this rivalry, though, you're likely unaware of just what started it.

Was it simply a basic case of jealousy? Has Kate really just been annoyed over all the attention Meghan has been receiving since she started to date Prince Harry?

Or is Markle really as much of a spoiled monster as she's often been portrayed to be in the media?

The answer, according to entertainment news website The Tatler, is actually... neither.

This outlet has published an extensive profile of the ongoing feud between Markle and Middleton, allegedly revealing the REAL reason for their intense rivalry.

And let's just say... we hope you're siitting down for this.

The Tatler profile, titled Catherine the Great, quotes an unnamed friend who alleges this troubled relationship dates back to the wedding between Harry and Meghan back in May 2018.

The anonymous source claims Middleton wanted to follow "protocol," with the bridesmaids, including three-year old Charlotte, wearing tights -- but Meghan thought otherwise.

"There was an incident at the wedding rehearsal," Tatler reports. "It was a hot day and apparently there was a row over whether the bridesmaids should wear tights or not.

"Kate, following protocol, felt that they should. Meghan didn't want them to."

We have no idea if this disagreement really took place.

HOWEVER: You can look back at photos from Harry and Meghan's wedding and you can see the six bridesmaids with bare legs.

And then you can look at photos from Prince William and Kate's wedding in April 2011 ... and see the bridesmaids wearing tights.

Elsewhere, another pal of the Cambridges said Middleton feels run down exhausted these days because she and William have been forced to take on more royal duties after Harry and Meghan quit the family at the end of March 2020.

"Kate is furious about the larger workload," this source claims.

"Of course she's smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn't want this. She feels exhausted and trapped.

"She's working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays."

Tatler goes on to get very personal in this expose, citing a source who says of the two famous couples:

"Meghan and Harry have been so selfish. William and Catherine really wanted to be hands-on parents and the Sussexes have effectively thrown their three children under a bus.

"There goes their morning school runs as the responsibilities on them now are enormous."

The profile was written by Anna Pasternak, the author who made her name in 1994 with Princess In Love, a book about Princess Diana's five-year affair with former army officer James Hewitt.

We can't speak to the validity.

But Pasternak is not just some tabloid reporter.

She's considered to be at least somewhat of a respected journalist.

It's also worth remembering that, back in November 2018, it was also reported Meghan had reduced Kate to tears over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid's dress.

The Daily Telegraph reported at the time two sources said the Duchess of Cambridge was crying after a dress fitting with Charlotte.

So there really does seem to be some legitimacy to see basis for the long-simmering beef, which prompts us to ask:

Whose side are you on?