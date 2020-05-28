Meghan King Edmonds: I Have a Hot New Boyfriend Named Christian Shauf!

Months ago, Meghan King Edmonds came under fire for having some pretty particular standards for whichever lucky man she dated next.

Now, however, she has made her pick!

Meghan King Edmonds is dating Christian Shauf.

Speaking to People, she teases how her first romance since the end of her marriage is progressing.

"Like any new relationship, we are looking forward to creating new experiences together," Meghan shares.

"And," she continues, "seeing where life takes us."

Christian is the co-founder and CEO of an emergency survival kit company called Uncharted Supply.

He is based in Utah, but has been flying to and from L.A. where Meghan and her children have been on lockdown during the pandemic.

She has traveled out to Utah to see him as well, climbing and learning how to cook in high altitudes.

Christian has the general energy of a Hallmark movie man who teaches the protagonist the meaning of Christmas.

"Things are still pretty new," an inside source previously said.

"But," the insider, added, "it's going very well so far."

It sounds like they're two months or more into their romance.

They began dating in earnest, it is reported, in March.

According to a source, the pair found that they had "instant chemistry."

What's more is that the insider added that they discovered that they have "a lot in common."

"She just got out of a long relationship," the source acknowledged.

"And," the insider added, Meghan still "has a lot on her plate."

Meghan has been going through an agonizing and humiliating divorce from Jim Edmonds.

"This has been a great break from that stress for her," the insider characterized.

"It's nice to see her so happy," the source opined.

"And," the insider added, it's pleasant to see Meghan "with someone who appreciates her the way she should be."

Though People is considered to be very reliable, don't worry -- we don't have to refer to Christian and Meghan's romance as "alleged."

Meghan did more than share that one single line about her relationship.

She herself has confirmed it, cheekily, on Instagram, sharing the photo of her with Christian that we shared at the top of this article.

"I guess if it’s in @people, it must be true..." Meghan joked by way of confirmation.

"I’ll just say this: I’m happy," Meghan affirms in her Instagram caption.

"And," she adds, she is "looking forward to writing my next chapter."

She is 35 years old. Just because her marriage ended as Vicki Gunvalson had predicted does not mean that it's the end of her story.

She and the 39-year-old CEO are taking their time and enjoying getting to know one another better.

We are sure, of course, that they have been taking significant precautions during this lockdown.

There is a deadly pandemic raging, after all.

Meghan and Christian are certainly not the only couple who kicked off their romance right before the pandemic turned our world upside down.

COVID-19 is no match for Cupid, it seems.

Meghan is not the only one who has moved on.

As we previously reported, it seems that Jim is dating a woman whom Meghan knows and had considered a friend.

More than a friend, really -- as she was allegedly the couple's threesome partner on eat least one occassion.

Meghan and Jim have varied on the details but it seems that they retired their verbal tug of war ... at least, for the past few months.