Matt Roloff Urges Everyone to "Be Kind" Amid Pandemic-Related Unrest

Matt Roloff doesn't often see his son Jacob.

He doesn't often comment on social or political issues, either.

Earlier this week, however, the Little People, Big World patriarch went ahead and did both.

First, as you can see above, Matt posed for a photo alongside Jacob and his wife, explaining to Facebook followers that he did so because his youngest child is about to take off once again.

"Haven’t really touched social media in the last week .. but couldn’t help but share this photo," wrote Matt as a caption, adding:

"Uncle Jacob and Aunt Izzy were out on the back acres getting ready to head out on one of their road trips ..

"Jackson wanted ChaCha to snap a photo.

"Uncle Jacob has been teaching Jackson how to use the telescope he gave him for his birthday and shoot rockets in the air."

ChaCha is a reference to Matt's very serious girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

Relatedly, Jacob basically lives out of an RV and spends a great deal of his time traveling around the Pacific Northwest.

So it's not all that unusual for him and wife Isobel to be heading out another extended adventure.

What was more unusual about this Matt Roloff post? The second part of his caption.

"also... I caught up a bit on recent social media posts," the father of four continued.

"it’s very apparent that people are frustrated and angrier then normal. I understand.

"But getting on the internet and being a mean person is no way to live your life."

This is clearly a reference to the countrywide controversy over the Covid-19 pandemic... the various stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns... and how some people are anxious for the economy to open up again.

Others, meanwhile, are waiting for more concrete plans to be announced by the federal or state governments ... and/or for the number of Covid-related deaths to drop precipitously until they risk really going out in public.

And they believe everyone should be wearing a mask at all times for the foreseeable future.

Matt doesn't really choose a side here; he just makes a request for civility and adds via hashtag;

#bekind #benice #livewell #meanies #weseeyou #itwillgetbetter #bepartofthesolution.

Amy Roloff also big Jacob goodbye late last week on Facebook.

"And they’re off!," she wrote in a Facebook post of her own.

"Going to miss these two everyday @jacobroloff45 and @isabelsofiarock They’re back on the road, van life, and looking for a hone for one day soon. Thankfully not to far far away.

"They came over for Mother’s Day and gave me flowers. This mama was happy."

Concluded Matt's ex-wife:

"Then the other day, after Jackson’s birthday they took off.. Of course I had to have them over for dinner and make them a Dutch baby pancake too bf they did.

"So proud of them. Love you too."

#vanlife #emptynester #amyroloffsnextchapter #lovemykids.

Amy, as you can see, did not say anything about the ongoing pandemic.

But she has already mentioned how much she misses her children as a result of this viral outbreak.

And that's something that all sides can agree on, right?