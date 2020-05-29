Matt Roloff Ditches the Farm: I'm Off to Arizona!

Matt Roloff has left his family farm behind, prompting Little People, Big World fans around the country to stop and wonder:

Will he ever return?

The obvious answer is yes, of course.

We have no reason to think that the father of four has actually ditched his famous Oregon property for good.

It's just that Matt has hinted for about a year or so now that he's anxious to move on from at least running the farm on a regular basis, having purchased a home in Arizona and having said pretty clearly that he's willing to sell.

So that's the backstory for why Matt's latest Instagram post has garnered an extra amount of attention.

"Making a break for Arizona where things are a bit calmer... feeling like things are slooowly returning to normal. Especially in some states," wrote Roloff as a caption to the fiirst photo posted above.

In reference to Covid-19, the veteran reality star added:

#staysafe #stayhappy @wavecel_technology still making face shields.

Matt spoke out a few days ago about the coronavirus as well.

Or, to be more specific, he spoke out about the unrest around the country in response to this deadly virus, which has killed more than 100,000 Americans to date.

"it’s very apparent that people are frustrated and angrier then normal. I understand," he wrote on Instagram, citing protests around the country in response to various stay-at-home orders and adding:

"But getting on the internet and being a mean person is no way to live your life."

Also getting hashtag happy with this message, Matt concluded: #bekind #benice #livewell #meanies #weseeyou #itwillgetbetter #bepartofthesolution.

This is a topic on which Matt and his ex-wife can agree.

Amy Roloff shared a photo this week of a table she and fiance Chris Marek built, citing the pandemic in her caption by writing:

"Definitely more projects I wish I got done but I’ll keep working on them. As quarantine begins to slowly be lifted will there be anything you miss?

"I don’t think our challenge in all of this is quite over yet so be safe while enjoying to be able to get out more. Continue to Support local. Love to y’all."

Matt, meanwhile, previously spent several weeks in Arizona at the start of this global health crisis.

He ran into some controversy upon his return because some critics felt Roloff got too close to his grandchildren upon his return, without properly quaranting first.

That seemed like a cheap shot in our view, though.

We know not every Little People, Big World viewer out there is a huge fan of Matt Roloff, but let's be honest here:

The man loves his grandkids. He would never endanger them.