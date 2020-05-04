Matt Keough: Late Real Housewives Star Honored by Former Castmates

Last week, athlete and ex husband of former Real Housewife Jeana Matt Keough passed away. He was 64 years old.

Now, Jeana's former castmates are responding to the news of this loss and posting sweet words of comfort.

"Wonderful man," Jeana herself wrote on Instagram of her ex-husband, posting a throwback photo.

She added: "My heart goes out to Wanda and the boys."

Jeana and Matt just finalized their divorce last year.

They were still closely linked, as they shared three adult children: Kara, Shane, and Colton.

Vicki Gunvalson, who costarred with Jeana in the very first season of RHOC, commented on her tribute to him.

"Rest in peace Matt," the OG expressed.

Jo De La Rosa, another original star of the show, wrote: "I'm so incredibly sorry to hear about this."

"Sending love and prayer your way for your heart right now," Jo added. "I'm here if there's anything you need."

Tamra Judge, who was not on the show quite as early as Jeana but who certainly shared a screen with her, also paid tribute.

"I'm so sorry for your loss," she expressed to Jeana in a public Instagram post.

Tamra then added: "Big hugs and prayers."

Private expressions of condolences are useful, but when a grieving person is feeling overwhelmed, sometimes a public message is easier to handle.

Matt's passing impacted a family that was already grieving.

Just weeks earlier, Kara's son, McCoy Casey, had died during the process of his birth.

This trauma had wracked Kara and the entire extended family.

Kara made reference to it, and even found a sort of comfort, when she paid tribute to her late father.

Kara also made a public post about Matt's passing.

"Daddy, please take care of my son," she pleaded with him.

She added: "Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends."

"You’re on grandpa duty in heaven now," Kara concluded.

Kara, too, received a slew of responses from her mother's former castmates.

"Kara, I am so sorry," Vicki expressed.

"There are no words to say," she acknowledged, "other than you are loved."

Sometimes, emotional support and affirmation like that are exactly what someone needs.

"Oh Kara. I'm so sorry," Tamra wrote, adding: "Big hugs."

Jo expressed: "I'm so incredibly sorry to hear about this Kara."

"Thinking of you guys and sending so much love your way," she added.

Jo then offered: "Here if you need anything."

Shane also posted a tribute to his late father.

"My favorite place was always on your shoulders," he wrote.

Shane added: "It makes me smile knowing McCoy will be there with you; right there on your shoulders."

"It wasn’t always perfect but I wouldn’t change it for the world,” he acknowledged.

“You taught me more than you’ll ever know," Shane affirmed to his dearly departed dad.

"And," he added, "I hope that I make you proud."

"Kick back and enjoy the eternal sunshine," Shane invited his father's spirit.

He concluded his evocative and heartfelt tribute: Till I see you again - I love dad."