Matt Keough, Former Real Housewives of Orange County Star, Dead at 64

Matt Keough, a former professional baseball player and cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County, passed away this week.

He was 64 years old.

No other details regarding Keough's death, such as the cause or the date, have been released as of this posting.

But Kara - the daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Jeana Keough - shared the tragic news.

Her father’s death took place almost a month after her son, McCoy Casey, died during the course of his birth.

“Daddy, please take care of my son,” Kara wrote in an emotional tribute to her dad, an ex-pitcher with the Oakland Athletics.

“Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends. You’re on grandpa duty in heaven now.”

Kara, shown above and below in recent pictures, shared a number of images of her dad, along with these heartfelt words.

Matt and Jeana, meanwhile, married in 1984 and separated 20 years later.

But they continued living together during early seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and long-time viewers of the show likely feel as if they knew Matt pretty well.

In a separate own tribute, Kara's brother Shane wrote that he was also comforted knowing his father would be able to be there with McCoy.

“My favorite place was always on your shoulders," he wrote.

"It makes me smile knowing McCoy will be there with you; right there on your shoulders. It wasn’t always perfect but I wouldn’t change it for the world."

“You taught me more than you’ll ever know and I hope that I make you proud. Kick back and enjoy the eternal sunshine."

"Till I see you again - I love you dad.”

Matt Keough pitched for Oakland for seven seasons, posting a 4.17 ERA in over 200 appearances.

He was an All-star in 1978 and earned the American League Comeback Player of the Year in 1980.

Keough was also on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1981.

In addition to Oakland, Matt took the mound for for the Cardinals, Cubs, Astros and Yankees.

Matt also also had his share of legal trouble in more recent times.

He was arrested twice for DUI and getting hit with a one-year jail sentence as a result of the second infraction.

But despite that, Jeana, who said last year that she had “signed the divorce papers” following over a decade of separation from Matt, paid emotional tribute to the father of her three children.

The Bravo personality and successful real estate agent posted a throwback photograph of Matt in his MLB uniform, which she shared without a caption.

His former (and forever) team also mourned his passing.

Keough was an assistant with the A's long after retiring as a player for the team and game he loved so dearly.

The team’s executive vice president of baseball operations, Billy Beane, said in a statement, according to the Associated Press:

“Matt was a great baseball man and a proud Oakland A."

“He had an incredible passion for the game and we were lucky to have him and his wealth of knowledge alongside us for the years he worked as a special assistant."

"He left an unforgettable impression on everyone he touched in baseball," Beane said.

"Our sincere condolences are with the entire Keough family tonight.”

May Matt Keough rest in peace.