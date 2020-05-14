Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy Divorce; Source Blames Her Immaturity

When Mary-Kate Olsen married Olivier Sarkozy back in 2014, fans of the actress-turned-fashion mogul didn't know what to think.

Olsen was only 27 at the time, while Sarkozy -- who had only recently divorced his first wife -- was 45.

So for many, today's news that the couple is in the midst of what appears to be a messy divorce does not come as much of a shock.

In fact, the consensus on social media seems to be that it's surprising they lasted this long.

According to a new report from E! News, Olsen filed for divorce from Sarkozy on April 17.

The proceedings have been delayed due to the coronavirus, but Mary-Kate has good reason for wanting to speed things along:

She claims Sarkozy is attempting to kick her out of their New York City apartment.

Though she left the acting world behind as a child, Mary-Kate is still rich -- very rich, in fact.

The fashion brand she launched with her sister Ashley remains popular, and her personal net worth was recently estimated at $250 million.

But Sarkozy -- a French banker and brother to former French president Nicolas Sarkozy -- might be even richer.

So Mary-Kate's is the rare case in which a celeb is divorcing a civilian and demanding that the court uphold the terms of their pre-nuptial agreement.

Though Olsen mostly eschews the spotlight these days, she and Sarkozy remained staples in the New York gossip columns throughout their marriage.

Their 2014 wedding was a star-studded oddity that remains a source of fascination for many.

Guests recalled such odd details as "bowls and bowls filled with cigarettes" and noted that "everyone smoked the whole night."

At the time nay-sayers were already expressing doubts about the future of the marriage.

"Mary-Kate is just 27 but comes across as a lot, lot younger," said a source close to Sarkozy.

"She's clearly very excited about the chance to get married to a very successful, well-educated man, but life isn't always that simple. He's already got kids and is very happy with his status in life."

Olsen and Sarkozy are both famously protective of their privacy, and while they were often spotted out and about in Manhattan, they rarely commented on their marriage.

Not surprisingly, neither party has commented publicly about their divorce.