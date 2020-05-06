Mackenzie McKee to Teen Mom OG Editors: You Ruined My Mom's Funeral!

Fans might still be confused over the state of Mackenzie McKee's marriage.

But there's at least one truth of the reality star's life that's abundantly clear these days -- Mackenzie is not happy with the editors and producers of Teen Mom OG.

As you're probably aware, Mackenzie's mother, Angie Douthit, passed away in December of last year following a lengthy battle with cancer.

"They filmed so much good stuff. With my mom, with Josh and I. And all that’s shown is the worst of the worst. That is not who we are," Mackenzie tweeted after the episode aired.

Mackenzie particularly took issue with a shot of her sons' bedroom in disarray, which editors used to convey that the entire household had given in to a sense of hopeless despair.

"And I keep my house so clean especially when filming and they decided to make it a huge point tonight to show how messy the boys room was 1 month after my mom passed like cleaning was something that’s on my mind," she wrote.

"Ehh my heart hurts that this is even going to air," Mackenzie added.

And that widespread confusion over whether or not Mackenzie is still married to Josh McKee?

She feels that was only exacerbated by the episode, which made it appear that Josh was less than supportive during Mackenzie's grieving process.

"Josh dropped everything he had and was doing and moved in with my dad for over a month to help out and support us," she tweeted.

"Was there as best as he could be. None of that will be shown in honor of her. But a fight will be shown. The very episode of her funeral," she added.

"I’m sick to my stomach."

Clearly, Mackenzie was hoping for an episode that would pay tribute to the mother she loved so dearly and lost in such a painful, protracted fashion.

Instead, she got the usual Teen Mom brew of fights, dysfunction, high drama, and low blows.

Still, Mackenzie hasn't lost sight of what was important about that painful time in her life.

And she encouraged her Twitter followers to pause and take notice of what matters before it's too late.

"If anyone learns anything from my story. Please go hug your mom right now," she wrote.

Words of wisdom.