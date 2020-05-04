Mackenzie McKee Mourns Late Mother in Heart-Shattering Teen Mom OG Clip

It's been several months since Mackenzie McKee lost the most important person in her life.

Late last year, following a very brave and very public battle with cancer, Angie Douthit passed away.

She was 50 years old at the time.

All this time later, the pain remains almost as strong as ever for Mackenzie, whose life is now being chronicled once again on new episodes of Teen Mom OG.

Because these installments were filmed awhile back, the series is only just now getting to Angie's death.

Viewers witnessed the heroic mother succumb to her horrible disease last Tuesday night, and they'll watch McKee and her loved ones lay Angie to rest tomorrow evening.

Be warned: You may want to view this episode with a box of tissues in your lap.

During one scene, in a clip shared by In Touch Weekly, Mackenzie attends a memorial service held for Angie at the school she worked at -- and several of her relatives share their condolences.

“Angie did not lose her battle to cancer, she won the race set before her,” one person says. “No doubt the last part of the race was tough, but she never quit and she finished strong.”

This was the exact phasing McKee used upon confirming her mother's death.

She won her race. She didn't lose anything.

In this same sneak peek, Mackenzie grows emotional while hearing such kind words about her parent, leaning on her husband, Josh McKee, for support.

“Losing my mom is one of the hardest things I’ve ever been through in my life,” the reality star says in a voiceover.

Needing at least some sort of break, McKee will go on the episode to get a pedicure with her friend, Cayla, confessing during this outing that she's afraid of what might come next.

“The hardest part is the calm after the storm,” McKee tells Cayla. “Now, this is reality.”

To her credit, Mackenzie does all she can to remain positive in the face of such a tragedy.

“We’ll be fine," McKee goes on, talking about her family.

"Then something small will remind us … The last person I got my toenails done with was my mom.

'That’s what we always did together and everyone says that it gets easier, and it just seems to be getting harder every single day.”

Back when this episode was filmed, McKee and her husband were on good terms.

And yet Mackenzie tells Cayla that she still feels alone and simply... so, so sad.

“I’m in so much pain. I’m just crying,” McKee admits in this scene.

“It hurts so bad. Some days I just don’t even know what to do with the amount of pain. Some days I feel paralyzed, where I can’t even get out of bed and move and I am not OK."

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.