Maci Bookout to Ryan Edwards: Put Down the Drugs & Support Our Son!

Sometimes, the most successful, well-adjusted adults emerge from the most chaotic childhoods.

And Teen Mom 2 fans are hopeful that that will turn out to be the case with Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards' son, Bentley.

Thankfully, Bentley spends most of his time with Maci and her husband, Tayloy McKinney, who have built a stable and supportive home for the 11-year-old.

Unfortunately, he's also forced to grapple with the mayhem created by his biological father.

Edwards has struggled mightily with addiction in recent years, and his numerous arrests, imprisonments, and rehab stints have made tabloid headlines.

There was a time when the boy's mother may have been able to shield him from this reality, but those days are long gone.

These days, Bentley is only permitted to visit Ryan under the supervision of Edwards' parents, Jen and Larry.

The compromise was reached in order to ensure Bentley's safety, but these days, Maci is wondering if it's enough.

Bookout believes Edwards is back on drugs, thanks largely to his erratic behavior at Bentley's most recent birthday party, a scene that was captured by Teen Mom OG cameras.

She's been frustrated by the lack of information coming from the Edwards family, who reportedly refuse to tell her if Ryan is sober or not.

In the past, Bookout has stated that she's torn between her desire to protect her son's safety and to ensure that he continues to have a relationship with his father.

Now, it seems that an opportunity for Ryan to prove his commitment to his son's happiness and make up for years of shoddy parenting may have presented itself.

On Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom 2, it was revealed that Bentley has his heart set on attending a particular private school.

Maci was less than thrilled with the idea, largely due to the school's steep tuition.

“It’s just ridiculous to me. Who wants to pay $12,000? Not me. Especially when you have two little ones coming after,” she complained to Taylor.

At the same time, however, she conceded that Bentley is committed to his education and deserves to be given every opportunity to succeed.

“He had the highest test scores in all of the fifth grade,” Maci said.

“So I guess we gotta keep up our end of the bargain and look into it," she added.

“I’m still not sure about it but since Bentley really wants it, I’ll support his dream,” Maci later said in a voiceover

The test results later proved to be sufficient to ensure that Bentley would at least be considered for admission.

However, there was still the matter of the school's rather sizable tuition.

At the end of the episode, Maci appeared to have not told Ryan about their son's desire to attend private school.

Will Edwards support the decision?

And more importantly, he be willing and able to shell out for tuition despite his precarious financial situation?

The relationship between Ryan and Bentley has become strained to the breaking point in recent months, and Edwards has another to support, as well as a stepson.

It seems unlikely, but here's hoping that Ryan will take this opportunity to surprise us with something good for a change.