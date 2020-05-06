Leah Messer: My Bad for Lying About My Abortion!

Leah Messer has some regrets, you guys.

Actually, she has one in particular.

One pretty huge one.

The Teen Mom 2 star has been making headlines of late due to the release of her memoir Hope, Grace & Faith.

In it, Messer admits that she didn't have a miscarriage several years ago, as she told fans and followers at the time.

She had an abortion.

The reality star has said she would do it all over again, but she now also says she would change one thing about this life-changing decision.

“[If I could change anything,] I would have been more honest about the abortion. I would’ve owned that then and been 100 percent honest,” Messer tells Us Weekly.

“I would have been more considerate -- even about my journey in general, just holding myself accountable and holding myself high for my journey.”

Messer revealed she’d lost a baby in 2012, explaining during the Season 4 premiere of Teen Mom 2 that she had a miscarriage.

This, we now know, was a lie.

Originally a cast member on 16 & Pregnant, Messer is the mother of three daughters: 10-year-old twins Aliannah and Aleeah with ex-husband Corey Simms; and 7-year-old Adalynn with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

The abortion took place before Adalynn was born.

In her memoir, Messer says that her mother told her she could take abortion pills in secret.

"I didn’t feel anything after I left the clinic, but the next day I took the second pill and a few hours later I started cramping,” Leah wrote.

“They told me that it would be like having a heavy period, but it was way more than that. My mom was with me and when the cramping started, she called Jeremy.

"When she told him I was having a miscarriage, the way she played the role of concerned mother was so damn convincing even I couldn’t tell she was lying.

"The really f-cked up part, though, was that I couldn’t help thinking she was enjoying all the drama."

She continued in the book as follows:

"I remember listening to her talking to Jeremy on the phone and wondering how the hell I had let this happen. The pain just kept getting worse and worse, and there was so much blood...

"I don’t think it was real to me until that moment and all I could think was, what the f–k did I just do? It was the worst thing I had ever been through."

Messer got the abortion after filming on Season 4 had ended.

However, when she told producers she’d lost the baby, MTV sent a film crew.

“When they showed up the next morning I was still cramping and bleeding heavily," writes the star.

'I had barely processed what had happened, and I was genuinely heartbroken because I had convinced myself I had given up the only boy I would ever have.

"I hated myself for the lie, but I was in so deep there was no turning back."

Indeed, it's clear both the abortion itself, along with the way Leah had to keep it secret, took a major toll on Messer over the years.

“It felt so dark because it was hidden," Messer wrote in her book.

"I wasn’t able to talk publicly or privately about it because I let the people who were closest to me at the time convince me that it was something I needed to hide."

Concluded Messer on this topic:

"It wasn’t until I was finally able to bring myself to tell Jeremy what had really happened that I started to realize that as long as I was living with the lie it would keep eating away at me.

"I carried the pain and the guilt around with me for years, until I finally got to the point where I could hold myself accountable for my choices without punishing myself for them.”