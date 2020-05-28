Lauren Swanson: Obsessed With Her Duggar Sisters-In-Law? Mimicking Jessa's Lifestyle?

These are very strange times for the Duggar family.

What began as a relatively simple feud between Derick Dillard and Jim Bob Duggar has developed into a rift that's torn the family in two.

Battle lines are being drawn, and while Jill and Jinger Duggar are believed to be in open rebellion against their overbearing father, Jessa is 100 percent Team Jim Bob.

The rest of the family is caught in the middle, but it's rumored that they're very gradually choosing sides.

The latest to declare their loyalty are Josiah Duggar and his wife, Lauren Swanson.

Insiders say that Lauren has been a huge fan of the Duggar family since well before she married Josiah back in 2018.

So it should come as no surprise that she and her husband have sided with Jim Bob as he faces a growing insurrection.

Lauren reportedly loves everything about being a Duggar, and it seems she never even considered going against Jim Bob and Michelle by supporting her more rebellious sisters-in-law.

In fact, in what may be a subtle bit of political theater intended to confirm where her loyalties lie, Lauren has begun mimicking certain aspects of Jessa Duggar's lifestyle.

It all started when Jessa posted the video below:

“Ivy is 11 months old now, and she is starting to use new words every week!” Jessa captioned the video.

“It’s so cute to hear her repeating things we say, and using them on her own in proper context. She’s growing up too fast! Can’t believe she’s nearly one!”

Jessa went on to reveal that Ivy is still struggling to say "mama."

"We put together a little video of her talking, and it’s pretty cute,” Jessa continued.

“She says so many things, but every time I say ‘Ivy, say ‘Mama!’ — it’s complete silence. Makes me laugh every time I watch it.”

Lauren has started posting similar clips, and some fans believe it's part of her effort to declare that she supports her in-laws in whatever they do.

But she may have overstepped her bounds a bit with an Instagram Story that she posted less than 48 hours after Jessa's Ivy video went live.

As you can see, Lauren is very fixated on baby Bella's ability to say one word in particular.

“Yay! You said ‘mama’!” Lauren can be heard cheering in the video.

On Reddit, fans were quick to notice the similarity between the two clips.

“Is Lauren trying to compete with Jessa?" one fan asked.

Others agreed that there was something suspicious about the timing.

The whole situation fed into the rumor that Lauren is obsessed with the idea of being considered a full-blown Duggar.

That may be an exaggeration, but she does seem to crave the approval of her sisters-in-law, especially Jessa, who remains in good standing with her parents.

That said, it's Jim Bob and Michelle's approval that Lauren appears to covet most of all -- and it seems she'll do whatever it takes to acquire it.