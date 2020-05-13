Kylie Jenner Shows Off Stretch Marks In Cleavage Selfie; Fans Go Freakin' Wild!

Obviously, Kylie Jenner bikini selfies are nothing new.

But in her latest swimwear pic, Kylie decided to show her followers something they've never seen before:

Kylie is a mom, of course, and her body has undergone a great number of changes in recent years.

As a result, like most people, Kylie has some stretch marks.

But unlike most celebs whose every pic is scrutinized by tens of millions of followers, Kylie has no qualms about revealing her stretch marks to the world:

As you can see, Kylie showed a lot of skin in her latest pic, but for once, it's not her curves that fans are obsessing over.

“If Kylie has stretch marks and is still rocking it, why can’t we accept that on ourselves?” one fan tweeted about the pic, as reported by Cosmo.

“Kylie Jenner showing off her stretch marks unapologetically is growth," another added.

"Kylie Jenner has stretch marks on her boobies, and idk why but this makes me feel like it’s okay that I too have stretch marks," a third chimed in.

Several fans shared the feeling that Kylie's perceived "imperfections" made them feel better about parts of their own bodies they might have previously felt uncomfortable with.

"If @KylieJenner can have stretch marks on her boobs then i can them too. #selflove," one fan tweeted.

Others brought up the long history of Kardashians photoshopping their pics and congratulated Kylie on breaking the cycle.

"Kylie showing her stretch marks on IG stories. That’s a nice change for the Kardashian/Jenner family," one user tweeted.

Back in 2018, Kylie spoke about the changes her body has undergone since welcoming daughter Stormi.

“I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs are bigger," she said.

When discussing her post-pregnancy workout regimen, Jenner revealed that while she experienced significant progress, she also accepted that certain aspects of her physique might be forever changed.

"I snapped back pretty fast but it was never the same and still isn’t," Kylie told fans on YouTube.

"Once I accepted the change, my confidence came back. It just takes time.”

The 22-year-old billionaire has received widespread praise for her quarantine content, particularly a post in which Kylie clapped back at body-shaming troll by pointing out that her body has changed because she brought a freakin' human into the world.

Hopefully, fans will continue to feed off of Kylie's confidence and grow to embrace every inch of themselves.