Kylie Jenner Puts Boobs on Display to Help Heal a Corona-Ravaged Nation

The word "hero" gets thrown around a lot these days, and in some cases, the label might be applied inappropriately.

But we don't think anyone would argue with the fact that Kylie Jenner is the greatest American hero in the history of this great nation.

Okay, that might be a bit of an exaggeration.

But if you've been following her on Instagram these last two months, you know that Kylie's quarantine content has been god-tier stuff.

We've had wine mom Kylie drinking herself to sleep.

We've had Kylie twerking in a bikini to the delight of her 177 million followers.

Is Kylie helping to end the pandemic as the Surgeon General implored her to?

Maybe, if the right mix of humor and thirst trap flesh can take people's minds off the fact that they're entering their third month of being stuck at home.

But at the very least she's using everything she's got (in this case, boobs) to entertain the troops like some sort of civilian USO performer.

And for that, we salute her.

Kylie posted the above pic on IG over the weekend, and according to People magazine, she's rocking a pair of $4,000 jeans.

But we probably don't need to tell you that the fancy pants are not the reason this pic racked up 10 million likes in less than 24 hours.

"WOW," Kim Kardashian commented on the photo, along with a bunch of flame emojis.

Frankly, we couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Sure, it's a little weird that the elder Kardashian sisters are forever commenting on the sexiness of their much-younger sister, but that's not the sort of pic you can just silently scroll past.

It might not have garnered quite as much attention as the recent evidence of Khloe Kardashian's transformation, but Kylie's goal here was not to make tabloid headlines.

No, the goal here was simply to offer the peasants some eye candy.

Kylie's been doing a lot of that lately, and we're sure the main goal is to alleviate her own boredom.

But as a bonus, it offers her followers a reprieve in which they can forget for a few seconds that they're quarantined in an apartment that's roughly 1/1000th the size of Kylie's mansion.

There might be better ways she could help, like cutting some rent checks, or at least inviting her fans over to use her pool, but boob selfies are a stimulus program all their own.