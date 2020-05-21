Kristin Cavallari's BFF: I Swear I Never Banged Jay Cutler!

It's been several weeks since we first learned that Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have filed for divorce, and still, new theories about the cause of the split are popping up every day.

One of the most popular hypotheses holds that Jay cheated on Kristin with a close friend of hers.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

Kristin herself has denied these rumors, and you'd think that would be enough to put them to bed. No pun intended.

But for whatever reason, fans remain convinced that over the course of his marriage to Kristin, the quarterback connected with a number of different receivers ... or something.

The prime suspect is Cavallari's longtime best friend, Kelly Henderson.

Social media commenters are so convinced that Henderson was Jay's side-piece that Kelly felt the need to address the allegations during a recent appearance on Laura Wasser’s All’s Fair podcast.

Kristin, Kelly, Jay

“I’m just going to go ahead and put this out there, there was never an affair. I have nothing to do with their divorce, and I’m not dating Jay Cutler,” Henderson said.

Sounds pretty definitive to us.

Still it's not hard to see why some folks remain convinced that Jay is guilty of infidelity.

For one thing, Cavallari accused Cutler of "marital misconduct" in her divorce filing.

Kelly Henderson

It's a vague term, and it could mean a lot of things, but many have interpreted as an indication of extra-marital activity.

On top of that, the subject of Jay's suspect relationship with Kelly came up well before the divorce.

Kristin addressed the topic on season three of Very Cavallari, revealing that she found it difficult to “talk about the Kelly stuff.”

Again, that could mean a lot of different things.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay in 2011

And it's possible that Kristin was just drumming up drama because that's what reality stars do.

The downside of that practice is that there's no "off" switch for public speculation, and when you stir up a rumor about yourself, it can be hard to put a stop to it once it becomes inconvenient.

Sadly, there's no clear course of action for Kristin and Kelly at this point.

But if they really want to put a stop to the rumors, now might be a good time to snap a selfie together, or barring that, broadcast a friendly Zoom call in which they confirm they're still besties.

